Ulmer: Rebuilding during the season of rebirth

Before I get underway here I want my District 34 Republican legislator to notice that I noticed his signature, Nathan Toman, on a much publicized letter to Governor Burgum asking him to open up the state and then threatening to not only sue him but legislatively reduce his executive authority. For the record I have rarely agreed with Representative Toman and it’s quite unlikely that what I have to say here will not change his mind. So I guess I’m asking my fellow District 34 constituents to take notice because I think we can find someone who represents the constituents of Mandan’s District 34 better than him along with the other state legislators who obviously think this whole COVID-19 gig is some kind of conspiracy. As a 70-year-old Democrat constituent I think Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is handling the COVID-19 situation very well and he certainly doesn’t need advice or help from the right wing kooks in his party.

That said, let’s get onto what’s really going on around Lake Tschida: not much more than we want to, thank you very much. However I am willing to bet that I’ve spent more time outdoors than either of my loyal readers combined. The rest of you should be asking "how come?"