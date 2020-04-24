Ulmer: Rebuilding during the season of rebirth

Before I get underway here I want my District 34 Republican legislator to notice that I noticed his signature, Nathan Toman, on a much publicized letter to Governor Burgum asking him to open up the state and then threatening to not only sue him but legislatively reduce his executive authority. For the record I have rarely agreed with Representative Toman and it’s quite unlikely that what I have to say here will not change his mind. So I guess I’m asking my fellow District 34 constituents to take notice because I think we can find someone who represents the constituents of Mandan’s District 34 better than him along with the other state legislators who obviously think this whole COVID-19 gig is some kind of conspiracy. As a 70-year-old Democrat constituent I think Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is handling the COVID-19 situation very well and he certainly doesn’t need advice or help from the right wing kooks in his party.
That said, let’s get onto what’s really going on around Lake Tschida: not much more than we want to, thank you very much. However I am willing to bet that I’ve spent more time outdoors than either of my loyal readers combined. The rest of you should be asking "how come?"
Assuming that I selected the correct interrogatory, I’ll continue. For the last seven years I’ve spent the springs, summers and falls in the wilds of Tschida as my son the carpenter’s apprentice. We’ve remodeled, replaced, repaired, rebuilt, re-roofed and re-sided just about every type of structure you can think of. And I have enjoyed not only the work (well not all the work, I don’t like roofs, rafters, and anything I can’t reach from the ground) but the companionship. I’ll however note that it took a while to get used to my son bossing me around.
Anyway our construction season got underway out here last week. We’re doing a pine tongue and groove ceiling for another cabin (they come out pretty nice). It’s an older cabin constructed out of Hebron Brick blocks. More than likely it was constructed sometime back in the 1950s by someone from Hebron. The entire cabin is block including the interior walls.
The cabin is nestled in the saddle between cliffs and the view of the lake is rather dramatic. The southern exposure stifles any northerly wind making their deck a great place to set up our cutting tables. For the record the sun has pretty much cooked my head and wrists; I can’t wait to take off my parka and hoodie.
For those of you who haven’t had the experience of winterizing a cabin, the first thing you turn off is the water then the heat then after completing your "to do" list the lights. As you may recall it was not a warm winter/spring, therefore something you should know is that when bricks and concrete freeze it takes quite a while to unfreeze. Therefore this cabin was much colder inside than the outside like 20 degrees inside and 40 degrees outside.
By now you may have concluded that’s why I didn’t mind spending more time outside than inside where you could see your breath.
Both my loyal readers know when outdoors one of the things you should take note of is what’s going on around you. Thus I am very happy to report that the sun is rising toward May and its warmth is wonderful, but the better part is that if you look closely you’ll see trees budding, perennials poking their green noses out, crocus blooms, and if you park under a tree there’s a good possibility there’s bird poop somewhere on your car.
This really is my favorite time of the year because like rebuilding and such I love the concept of rebirth. Here’s hoping everyone around you is just happy you’re there.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
