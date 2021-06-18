Ulmer: Reasonable minds can differ politically

My stance depends on the issue, and yes I’m more open to change than most folks. But then again there are quite a few things that I like just as they are.

I don’t think the government should be involved in my or your religion. Each of us has to get to God in our own way, and no one should be forced into a state religion. I do recommend staying on the good side of God.

I’d like to think I’m flexible in my views and thoughts but there are a few issues that I take a hard line on, like lying and attempting to deceive we the people and such.

I think the government should facilitate we the people in attaining our goals (think free public education, roads, public safety), but it should be coupled with the fact that each of us should use our individual abilities to achieve our goals. One of those goals should be to leave this place better off than we found it.

I think most government regulations are there to benefit all of us (clean water, clean air, etc.) but they can also become burdensome. That’s why we the people need to engage in our government rather than stand by and complain about it.