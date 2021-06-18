Ulmer: Reasonable minds can differ politically

For those of you still politically struggling with what you are, here’s a list that I found on pediaa.com under "the differences between liberals and conservatives."
- Liberals are people who are willing to change with time while conservatives are people who want to stick to the way things have always been.
- Liberals believe that religion should not play a significant role in forming laws and government policies while conservatives believe that their religion should be taken into account whenever possible.
- Liberals are flexible in their views and thoughts while conservatives are hardliners who have a strict stance on issues.
- Liberals think that government should provide the facilities to assist people in achieving goals while conservatives believe that individuals should use their abilities to get their way.
- Liberals assert that regulations should be such that society benefits from them while conservatives emphasize that people themselves should work together to make society better.
- Liberals stress the importance of having unity among people while conservatives put more emphasis on individualism.
I don’t know about you, but I have liberal friends and conservative friends, and for the record, I’m with my friends. Given the aforementioned, my score indicates that I’m once again in the middle of the road dodging traffic from every direction. A long time ago a friend of mine said he usually found himself in the radical middle, and although I lean more left than right, I have been known to come down on both sides of the spectrum, thus the radical middle.
My stance depends on the issue, and yes I’m more open to change than most folks. But then again there are quite a few things that I like just as they are.
I don’t think the government should be involved in my or your religion. Each of us has to get to God in our own way, and no one should be forced into a state religion. I do recommend staying on the good side of God.
I’d like to think I’m flexible in my views and thoughts but there are a few issues that I take a hard line on, like lying and attempting to deceive we the people and such.
I think the government should facilitate we the people in attaining our goals (think free public education, roads, public safety), but it should be coupled with the fact that each of us should use our individual abilities to achieve our goals. One of those goals should be to leave this place better off than we found it.
I think most government regulations are there to benefit all of us (clean water, clean air, etc.) but they can also become burdensome. That’s why we the people need to engage in our government rather than stand by and complain about it.
I believe strongly in both unity and individualism; we the people need to come together and respect each other’s right to be us. Unity and individualism depend on understanding that you can’t have one without the other.
Every American is proud to be free, but freedom demands that each of us be vigilant in the responsibilities that democracy demands and a huge part of that involves understanding that reasonable minds can differ without being politically unreasonable. At any given point I’d wager that you have also found yourself on either side of any given issue. After all, the left wing and the right wing are on the same bird.
So like I was saying earlier, there I am in the middle, and I hope you are too because sometimes we all need to do more listening than opining because God gave us two ears and one mouth. You can guess which one He wanted us to use more often.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.