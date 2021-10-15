Ulmer: Real patriots believe in rule of law

So here you are once again wondering what you’re about to get yourself into and since you’ve come this far I’ll just keep going here.
This time of year climate/seasonal changes become quite apparent; most trees have tossed their leaves into the wind and those of us who have leaf blowers are beginning to tire of what has become a daily chore. Blow in the morning and evening and by morning it doesn’t look like you blew at all.
So much for this week’s climate report, onto something else, like do you think we’re heading toward a civil war? There seems to be more folks willing to head into one than I’ve ever heard before, so maybe I should say something like 'WHOA!' They can’t be serious but they seem to be. Especially when a recent Gallup poll showed that 46% of Republicans polled believe Trump’s big lie.
Listening to our former president’s continual propagation of the big lie seems to have convinced literally millions of his supporters to the point that many of them are willing to die or kill others rather than uphold laws that are legitimately constructed by our elected representatives under our agreed upon Constitution.
The root of this is a deep-seated belief propelled by Trump’s big lie that the last presidential election was stolen from them. The detail here is that so far the accusations of electoral fraud have been proven false so these folks don’t seem to be interested in the truth. Are they really willing to forgo abiding by the rule of law and go to war with any fellow citizen that disagrees with them?
If the Jan. 6 insurrection is an indicator of anything, it shows that those who believe the big lie are quite capable of creating a civil war. Remember cops were thumped with Blue Lives Matter flags along with Trump flags and even though these patriots think taking a knee during the national anthem should be a crime, they also pummeled police with American flags leaving the real patriots in this country in a state of shock.
The real patriots I’m talking about here are hopefully folks like you and me who understand that unless we all agree to abide by the rule of law, the land of the free and home of the brave will collapse into a state of civil war.
For those of you who didn’t do well in your Problems in Democracy class, laws in this country are made by elected representatives. We the people agree that our government rests on the results of our votes for who gets to run the place; our government is supposed to be of, for, and most importantly by the people.
Our votes have consequences -- some folks win and some lose. Winners are usually happy and losers usually accept the results but not in Trump’s case. He has convinced his supporters that he was cheated out of reelection and he had nothing to do with the Jan. 6 assault on our nation’s Capitol. We’re supposed to believe that his people just rose up out of nowhere, when the truth is he invited them to attack the U.S. Capitol and did all he could to overturn the election results, thus edging his disappointed followers to call for a civil war.
As I’ve said many times before, irresponsible mean-spirited public discourse (a former president calling for insurrection, touting the big lie) has an effect on our behavior. Such discourse leads to anger and, as you should know, anger leads to acting out. Here we are today wondering how far these folks will go before the rest of us have to stand up and stop them from such foolishness. Hopefully it’s before we start shooting each other. The people spoke and will get to speak again shortly. Let’s hope that we’re more interested in peace than war.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.