Ulmer: Real patriots believe in rule of law

So here you are once again wondering what you’re about to get yourself into and since you’ve come this far I’ll just keep going here.

This time of year climate/seasonal changes become quite apparent; most trees have tossed their leaves into the wind and those of us who have leaf blowers are beginning to tire of what has become a daily chore. Blow in the morning and evening and by morning it doesn’t look like you blew at all.

So much for this week’s climate report, onto something else, like do you think we’re heading toward a civil war? There seems to be more folks willing to head into one than I’ve ever heard before, so maybe I should say something like 'WHOA!' They can’t be serious but they seem to be. Especially when a recent Gallup poll showed that 46% of Republicans polled believe Trump’s big lie.

Listening to our former president’s continual propagation of the big lie seems to have convinced literally millions of his supporters to the point that many of them are willing to die or kill others rather than uphold laws that are legitimately constructed by our elected representatives under our agreed upon Constitution.