Ulmer: Real leaders are unsung heroes doing honest work

I remember Sen. Quentin Burdick stopping by a crew of ditch diggers during one of his campaign tours. He walked over to the men and said something like "It’s nice to finally someone doing honest work." Rumor has it that politicians are not known for their honest work.

I’ve also heard of a road construction crew that radioed their dispatcher that they had forgotten their shovels, to which the dispatcher responded, "Well you’ll just have to find something else to lean on today."

Since I retired seven years ago, I’ve spent more time behind a shovel than the social engineering they used to pay me to get engaged in. The major difference in the work is that at the end of a day of carpentry I can see the results of my efforts whereas my career engaged me in things that took a long time and effort with the understanding that I may never see the results.

Overall my engagement in social engineering involved getting the right people together. People more interested in building a better future as opposed to those more interested in tearing government apart rather than work within it.

As a former politician/lobbyist I need to tell you that there’s a difference between being led and leading. Politicians who worry about reelection are led; those who are interested in making things better lead.