Remember when I told you that nothing is safe once a legislature convenes? Well here’s another fine example for you. North Dakota’s librarians sent this note out regarding a couple of bills the Legislature is presently considering. One is in the Senate and the other in the House; both have had hearings and are likely to be voted on shortly. I would suggest that you contact your legislator and let them know that they need to quit meddling in this arena.
"Dear North Dakotans,
The North Dakota State Legislature is in session and two censorship bills have been presented that, if passed, would directly impact libraries across the state. Here’s a quick summary of the bills, why they matter, their status and what you can do to help.
What are the library censorship bills?
House Bill 1205, sponsored by Reps. Mike Lefor and Vicky Steiner of Dickinson, relates to “prohibiting public libraries from maintaining sexually explicit books.” With vague definitions, this could include romance novels, movies with sex scenes and any materials that reference LBGTQ+ identity. As the bill is written, if a public library has in its collection any material that anyone deems explicit, the library must remove it and librarians may be charged with a class B misdemeanor, fines, or both.
Senate Bill 2123, sponsored by Sen. Todd Beard of Williston, prohibits any organization open to minors from displaying “objectionable materials,” whether image or written format, including visuals or descriptions of “partially denuded human figures.” With this bill as written, as just one example, a book or film containing a visual image or written description of Michelangelo’s sculpture of David could be reason for incrimination. Based on someone’s subjective definition of objectionable content, librarians may be charged with a class B misdemeanor, fines, or both.
Why do they matter?
If these bills become law, it will demarcate a new era of censorship for North Dakota’s public libraries, including holding librarians criminally liable for any materials any member of the public deems explicit or objectionable. This government overreach would create a logistical nightmare for libraries to administer, attempting to maintain collections based on vague, subjective definitions with an overall diminishment of intellectual freedom. Signed: North Dakota’s librarians"
Back in 1964 the U.S. Supreme Court was attempting to deal with pornography when Justice Stewart stated, “I’m not sure what pornography is but I know it when I see it.” Given that each of us sees the world through our own eyes, each of us has our own personal definition of offensive material that’s compounded by our highly valued right to freedom of expression. Therefore, defining offensive expression in our laws has been a very difficult task because censoring one person’s freedom of speech will inevitably censor everyone else’s.
Real American patriots should naturally be repulsed by any type of censorship similar to what these two bills are attempting to impose. We’ve been here before and most likely we’ll be here again and given the new age we’re in libraries have taken a back seat to social media.
Today kids can find most anything a library has to offer on their smart phones or iPads and kids are no different today than we were back in our days when whatever was forbidden was usually sought after. Only today the information is so accessible that those who want to regulate this stuff won’t be able to impose their sanctions until long after whatever offends them has proliferated the massive impenetrable reaches of the internet.
Therefore it seems to me that rather than trying to hide/censor stuff we need to double our efforts at tackling real issues like education that includes fact-based critical thinking where a "woke/enlightened" society is more likely to produce a better social order than one peering at life through someone else’s dark filtered lenses.