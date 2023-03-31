I have faint hope that either of my loyal readers might recall a while back I pontificated about algorithms that feed artificial intelligence (AI). First I informed them about something called The Cloud where every computer digit (keyboard tap, phone call, text and video) is pumped into some sort of data memory fog that’s way beyond the beyond. Inside this cloud there’s some sort of ghostly algorithm calculator tracking every tap on your computer/television/phone that’s not only recorded but sorted.

It’s the sorting part that sorta disturbs me. I’m not sure about you but I really value my privacy and it’s not uncommon for me to head down a virtual rabbit hole and come up an hour or so later. And yes I’ve been on TikTok. The first thing I learned was it didn’t take long for the cloud to feed my interests which is kinda like reading my mind and, as both my loyal readers know, I’ve never been very good at that, so hang on as I head on down the road here.

The question that sent me down the rabbit hole this week is: Can Artificial Intelligence Read Minds? I don’t like saying I told you so but I may have.

In the 1/18/23 Atlantic, Ross Anderson wrote:

“… AIs are told not to emerge until they’ve finished a self-paced speed course in human culture. On the syllabus: a decent fraction of all the surviving text that we have ever produced.

"When AIs surface from these epic study sessions, they possess astonishing new abilities. People with the most linguistically supple mind — hyperpolyglots — can reliably flip back and forth between a dozen languages; AIs can now translate between more than 100 in real time. They can churn out pastiche in a range of literary styles and write passable rhyming poetry. Deep Mind’s Ithaca AI can glance at Greek letters etched into marble and guess the text that was chiseled off by vandals thousands of years ago…”

Then a March 24 nbcnews.com/tech-media tweaked me with a report about AI being able to not only literally read and catalogue people’s minds, but they can predict thought patterns. They reported about how employers/recruiters will literally head hunt to determine whatever’s in your corner of the cloud that matches the algorithms of the type of employee/person they want to employ/engage. Maybe George Orwell’s "1984" should have been titled "2023" What’s next, big brother?

So whilst the vast majority of the world is struggling with all the other distractions life offers, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for AI to insidiously take over various segments of our daily lives. As usual the big question will be will AI be in charge or will you and I still be allowed to develop into whoever we were supposed to be?

Considering the ubiquitous dependence that we all seem to have on our phones, we may well have crossed the Rubicon toward total dependence on artificial intelligence that feeds us whatever we’re looking for and only the test of time will tell if that’s a good or bad thing.

Who knows what the future holds? Since I was raised way back in the pre-cloud ages most of my life is stuffed with stuff that only exists in my mind. It seems we can’t do much about having our heads in the cloud nor is the future what it used to be so it looks that all we can do is go with the flow and see what we bump into. Let’s hope the ride takes us to wherever we’re supposed to be. Safe travels.