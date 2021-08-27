Ulmer: Public health plays important role in creating a greater good

Forrest Gump told us that "stupid is as stupid does" and boy there sure seems to be a lot of stupid going around lately. Webster defines stupid as "dumb, silly, unintelligent, unwilling or unable to use common sense, etc." I would add that stupidity would also include the stubbornly uneducated who are especially guilty of imposing the same solutions hoping for different results.
For the record I think it’s a safe bet that all of us have done something stupid and many of us have been dumb enough to keep doing it. Most of us are quite capable of getting over being stupid but we first have to get over our stubbornness.
You may have heard that you can’t fix stupid but you might be able to meddle a bit with it. Unfortunately dealing with stupidity usually requires some sort of a blunt event that mandates a modicum of self-reflection while also suffering a significant amount of chastisement or shunning from others.
I’ve written this weekly missile since 1976 and for the record both of my loyal readers know my attempts to balance on the fine line between dedication and ignorance has caused me to say some stupid things on these pages. For the record there have also been times when I thought they were right, but both my loyal readers know that’s never stopped me before.
Over the years I’ve found that the root of stupidity is an unwillingness to be corrected even though they know their wrongful stance may harm others more than themselves.
So let’s start with a simple question like how many of those unvaccinated anti-masking COVID protesters were forced to get vaccinated to get into public school? Wanna bet that the numbers are somewhere in the 90th percentile? As I recall they used to line us up in the school cafeteria and shoot vaccines into every student in school. All my kids and grandkids were mandated to have their shots up to date before they were allowed to attend school.
So what’s changed? Do you think it’s just political or just stupid? I come down on the stupid side and have nothing but disdain for anyone willing to impose their right to be stupid on all of us who think vaccinations and their success in keeping us healthy/alive should be more important than their right to express/exhibit their stupidity.
Look, science has given us all sorts of proof laden miracles that have not only prolonged our lives but vastly improved our health. One small segment of these miracles (too small in my mind) that has assured our health is public health (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute of Health, Custer Health) and public health is responsible for enforcing all sorts of mandates that we take for granted. Each of those public health mandates has been granted the power of the law (for instance, clean restaurants, swimming pools, water and sewage systems, nursing homes, hospitals, schools) and all of these public health laws have played a huge role in creating a greater good for all of us.
I know a lot of people, including me, who have struggled to leave this place better off than we found it and that usually involves getting others to help create or maintain a greater good for all of us. Too often that effort has involved working through irrationally irascible opposition that in the end may have to be ignored, or outvoted and therefore overcome.
Like Forrest said, "stupid is as stupid does," so it’s gonna take effort for all of us to create greater goods that will leave this place better than we found it.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.