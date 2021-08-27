Ulmer: Public health plays important role in creating a greater good

Forrest Gump told us that "stupid is as stupid does" and boy there sure seems to be a lot of stupid going around lately. Webster defines stupid as "dumb, silly, unintelligent, unwilling or unable to use common sense, etc." I would add that stupidity would also include the stubbornly uneducated who are especially guilty of imposing the same solutions hoping for different results.

For the record I think it’s a safe bet that all of us have done something stupid and many of us have been dumb enough to keep doing it. Most of us are quite capable of getting over being stupid but we first have to get over our stubbornness.

You may have heard that you can’t fix stupid but you might be able to meddle a bit with it. Unfortunately dealing with stupidity usually requires some sort of a blunt event that mandates a modicum of self-reflection while also suffering a significant amount of chastisement or shunning from others.

I’ve written this weekly missile since 1976 and for the record both of my loyal readers know my attempts to balance on the fine line between dedication and ignorance has caused me to say some stupid things on these pages. For the record there have also been times when I thought they were right, but both my loyal readers know that’s never stopped me before.