Ulmer: Preparing to complain about the weather until spring

Those who may have prematurely snow birded might be happy to note that those of us stuck here for the winter are busy moving back into our caves. The first indicator of moving indoors is when there are more folks wearing long pants than shorts. By now shorts have been moved from the top to the bottom of the family laundry basket.

Next the hoodies and jackets come out and it won’t be long before we’ll not only find our stocking hats but our cold ears will demand that we wear them. Gloves are a good indicator that outside stuff has become too cold for barehanded touching. By now most vehicles have had their annual migration from cooling to heating, eventually we’ll be happy that our cars start and lucky if the dang thing warms up before arriving at our destination.

Probably the biggest signal that it’s time to move indoors is what’s happening outdoors. Last week everyone was commenting on the beautiful fall colors; this week most homeowners felt quite differently once the leaves began their first round of carpeting our yards. The upside of this year’s first round is that the 40 mph winds gusting past 60 mph cleared my town yard out and from what I can tell the leaves must have ended up somewhere in Minnesota.

Out here in the wilds of Tschida the leaves carpet our yard three or four times before finally giving way to winter. My dad always wanted a place surrounded by trees so when he bought our cabin we spent years planting and cultivating trees, most of them deciduous (I should pause here to let my coffee klatch Google the word but I gotta keep going). Almost 60 years later it appears that we built our own woods. The huge ash trees go first, tall poplars’ roots spring up like weeds in the lawn, cottonwoods and Chinese elms are the last to relinquish their leaves.

The chokecherry bushes in our backyard had a good year and the bushes provide a nice wall of green that overhangs our parking area. I don’t know if you know much about chokecherries but their juices are purple making them quite attractive to birds. Any ornithologist will tell you that birds poop a lot and I can affirm that my truck seems to have become the target of their excrement. Yup for a couple of weeks my truck gets carpet bombed with sloppy purple bird poop, making me scrub off the windshield before I can go anywhere. You’d think I’d be smart enough to find another parking spot but I don’t use the truck much out here.

So I just finished the fourth round of removing leaves out here; most likely they’ll be a couple more rounds before we just give up and head into our caves. Then I decided to burn all four loads at once. I checked the wind and it was favorable so I lit the pile and it smoldered a thick smoke for hours. Around dusk the wind died and the temp dropped causing an inversion where the smoke didn’t move, it just hung there fogging up my tree shrouded yard. I then sealed up the place and went to bed.

Yup, October is quickly fading away, most nights the temps dip below freezing and some days won’t get much above 40, so back to where I began; my winter wardrobe has been unsealed, my mukluks are oiled up so all I can do is bundle up and get ready to complain about the weather until spring. Here’s hoping that you can handle whatever comes along.