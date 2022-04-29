Ulmer: Praying for your enemies and walking away friends

This could get religious so you can just read on or head on over to see what Diane Boit discovered this week.

Jesus left us with all sorts of simple stuff for us to struggle with. For instance he told us to pray for our enemies and boy that’s sure an "huh, are you sure about that Jesus?" moment. Both my loyal readers might recall when I told them that politics is a full contact sport where one’s enemies accumulate. It goes along with the tugs and pulls of a free society. Survival in this arena depends on one’s ability to agree where you can, disagree when you have to, and do your best to walk away friends.

This concept began shortly after Jesus said that old eye for an eye thing needed to be changed into turning the other cheek. Then he fully explained that all we had to do was not only love our neighbors but also love our enemies and pray for those who persecute you. Pretty plain and easy to understand so far right?

So how have you done so far? I’ve had to work at it, lost sleep, cried, experienced devious thoughts of revenge, walked away mad, said things I wish I wouldn't have, but as I look back I do remember making use of some wise maternal counsel.

My dad often chided Mom about her engagement in church activities by calling her "Sister Mary Jane." Mom would often play along by asking Dad if he had seen the bone she puts through her nose for Wednesday prayer group or if he had seen her bass drum for the temperance parade, but she really did love our church and all her Bible studies.

She’d literally begin each day reading morning devotions and her research eviscerated a few Bibles, each one stuffed to the point of bursting with notes and clippings and such. She loved Wednesday morning prayer group and I’ll testify that there were numerous times when their prayers saved us all from a plethora of calamities.

Like everyone else I’ve had some big challenges in my life. Often times my mom would either read or hear something or use those eyes mothers are famous for, the ones in the back of her head, and we’d talk. The public stuff would bother her most especially if they were rude or cruel remarks. It was here that she would instruct me to "pray for my enemies, lift them to God, let him handle things, and pray that your words don’t fall on the ground."

In due time I mastered the part about doing my best to walk away friends often with the understanding that empty wagons make a lot of noise but you still gotta keep the wagons moving.

Witnessing Putin’s war in Ukraine made me think about this especially after Franklin Graham was quoted that he thought we should pray for Putin and was excoriated by all sides of the political/religious spectrum.

Trust me I rarely agree with Franklin Graham on anything but as you hopefully know by now I do understand what he was saying. God is going to have to help us get out from under this murderous tyrant so maybe’s it time to pray that whomever you perceive God to be hears our prayers.

There isn’t any question that Putin is the world’s enemy and his murderous tyranny has caused millions to suffer agonies beyond imaginings. When I pray for the people of Ukraine I find myself wrestling between horrified anger at Putin’s supporters or tearfully praying that God is caring for the victims of their malicious ambitions. Most of all, I hope our prayers don’t fall on the ground.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

