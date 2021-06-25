Ulmer: Politics takes a backseat to lake life

And they got underway starting with the golf cart, then shifting to Jet Skis, then four-wheelers, then motorcycling, and of all things golf.

I found them a bag of golf balls, told them where the clubs were, and they headed down to the beach where they tried to hit the balls across the bay. Apparently neither of them played much golf because more balls landed in the bay than the opposite beach. Their hope was to get the balls to the other side then round them up and hit them back again. It didn’t take many trips across and back before all the balls somehow ended up in the bottom of the bay. I watched just long enough to see Tristan line up his shot and swing hard when the club slipped out of his hand and dang near made it to the other side of the bay.

He immediately dove into the water hoping to retrieve the club, and I was laughing so hard I howled. Since golf clubs are not known for their buoyancy, retrieving it was not in the cards, so we’ll just have to wait until the lake goes down before looking for it.

So the boys tried out all of the motorized stuff that we could get motoring including some things we haven’t dragged out for years, and from what I could tell they had a good time because before they left they seemed quite content to just lay on the couch. So I considered my mission accomplished.

The weekend was great and the company even better than that. I couldn’t be more blessed to have a place like this and a family that enjoys it as much as I do. Here’s hoping that you’re able to find that magic place where the living is easy and life is filled with more rainbows than clouds.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

