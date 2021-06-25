Ulmer: Politics takes a backseat to lake life

Dateline: Father’s Day, June 20 at Lake Tschida; politics and caring about what’s going wrong in the world have taken a backseat to life at the lake.
Cabin occupants this weekend are two dogs, two teenage boys, both sons and my wife. My daughter and her brood are in town but promise to come out here later this week. Camryn and her mom are in a soccer tournament in Fargo and Kelci is working.
The weekend weather was a bit breezy but warm, perfect lake weather. Grandson Tristan brought along another freshman in high school friend, Eli, and things got underway.
My family moved out here in 1966. I was 16 when life at the lake rooted itself in me. These boys are 14, which makes them prime targets for lake rooting and here’s why.
Both of them are old enough to independently operate watercraft and all-terrain vehicles after passing a safety course. Thus whatever craft they take onto the lake or around the prairie become new pathways of freedom to be mastered.
Eli mentioned that we sure had a lot of lake toys and even I was kinda surprised after I looked around and found our bigger toys consist of one pontoon, two fishing boats, a paddle boat, three four-wheelers, two Jet Skis, one golf cart, numerous deflated floatables and one almost a motorcycle.
Tristan has tried out all the toys before and Eli seemed rather excited to engage so we gave them both quick notes on how things are done around here, which usually consists of help yourself to anything you want to do but be careful.
And they got underway starting with the golf cart, then shifting to Jet Skis, then four-wheelers, then motorcycling, and of all things golf.
I found them a bag of golf balls, told them where the clubs were, and they headed down to the beach where they tried to hit the balls across the bay. Apparently neither of them played much golf because more balls landed in the bay than the opposite beach. Their hope was to get the balls to the other side then round them up and hit them back again. It didn’t take many trips across and back before all the balls somehow ended up in the bottom of the bay. I watched just long enough to see Tristan line up his shot and swing hard when the club slipped out of his hand and dang near made it to the other side of the bay.
He immediately dove into the water hoping to retrieve the club, and I was laughing so hard I howled. Since golf clubs are not known for their buoyancy, retrieving it was not in the cards, so we’ll just have to wait until the lake goes down before looking for it.
So the boys tried out all of the motorized stuff that we could get motoring including some things we haven’t dragged out for years, and from what I could tell they had a good time because before they left they seemed quite content to just lay on the couch. So I considered my mission accomplished.
The weekend was great and the company even better than that. I couldn’t be more blessed to have a place like this and a family that enjoys it as much as I do. Here’s hoping that you’re able to find that magic place where the living is easy and life is filled with more rainbows than clouds.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.