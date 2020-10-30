Ulmer: Politicians need to get serious about slowing COVID spread

My intuition seems to be imagining that both my loyal readers have been wondering how life’s been around our house, so here goes. First off, I’ve been living at our lake cabin since late March thus all I can really say about our house in town is that I think it’s still there.
As for the tenants/caretakers, two of them have been living in a hotel room for the last 10 days because they have COVID. From what we can tell they seem to be recovering but since their dog is living with them once they move back home there should be some interesting stories. Since they are a young couple we’ve been thinking that it would be difficult for any relationship to survive being isolated in a hotel room for that long. We’re looking forward to seeing how that works out.
Then we were informed that our youngest son contracted COVID and is presently isolated at home in his bedroom with a TV and two dogs outside his door wondering what’s going on. Reports indicate that his turn in this battle started with a sore throat and body aches and he’s now bedridden. Meanwhile the rest of his family is waiting for their test results and wondering how long they’ll have to lock themselves in their house.
Both my loyal readers know that I have been harping about taking this pandemic seriously by following the science rather than our politicians. As I recall Senator Cramer along with his cronies told us that the flu killed 40,000 victims a year and COVID would be no worse than that. Here we are with well over 200,000 deaths and North Dakota ranks No. 1 in cases per capita. And now my family is infected and it’s once again time for me to say that our president, our senators, and the rest of the anti-mask crowd are responsible.
Our governor has tried to do a good job of telling us that we have a problem but he doesn’t have the political courage to mandate mask wearing.
Thus whenever I am forced to head to town for supplies the first thing I notice is that way too many folks aren’t wearing a mask, which indicates that they don’t care if they are responsible for spreading COVID. Like most maskers I’ve been chastised for wearing one. A store owner in Glen Ullin accused me of drinking the Kool-Aid, to which I responded that I believe Fauci over Trump. The conversation ended there. Today, even they are wearing masks.
If it were up to me I’d impose a stiff fine for not wearing a mask and have police patrolling stores, schools, and other events to enforce the mask mandate. Under my plan unmasked people in stores and public events would be removed, fined, and if they resisted they would end up in jail.
For those of you who disagree I’ll just say you’re not only wrong but you’re dangerous to others and whenever people are considered a danger to themselves or others they not only lose their rights but they are removed/isolated from the rest of us.
The bottom line is you have no right to infect me or anyone with your disease no matter how strongly you feel about your rights. Rights have responsibilities and not wearing a mask is irresponsible.
Given that we are one of the most COVID infected states in our union, it’s time for us to quit thinking that COVID is just the flu and that we have turned the corner or rounded the bend. The truth is we are entering an even more perilous time where life around here moves inside and personal interactions get closer and viruses thrive. Wear the mask while encouraging our politicians to get serious about slowing COVID’s spread. Lastly, don’t forget to vote.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
