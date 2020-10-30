Ulmer: Politicians need to get serious about slowing COVID spread

My intuition seems to be imagining that both my loyal readers have been wondering how life’s been around our house, so here goes. First off, I’ve been living at our lake cabin since late March thus all I can really say about our house in town is that I think it’s still there.

As for the tenants/caretakers, two of them have been living in a hotel room for the last 10 days because they have COVID. From what we can tell they seem to be recovering but since their dog is living with them once they move back home there should be some interesting stories. Since they are a young couple we’ve been thinking that it would be difficult for any relationship to survive being isolated in a hotel room for that long. We’re looking forward to seeing how that works out.

Then we were informed that our youngest son contracted COVID and is presently isolated at home in his bedroom with a TV and two dogs outside his door wondering what’s going on. Reports indicate that his turn in this battle started with a sore throat and body aches and he’s now bedridden. Meanwhile the rest of his family is waiting for their test results and wondering how long they’ll have to lock themselves in their house.