Ulmer: Police deserve our thanks

Keeping that schedule required that we all had to be on call; we wore out a few beepers. There were many nights when it was easier to just hop in a squad car and patrol the shift away with an officer as opposed to going home and having to get up more than once.

None of us were cops, just counselors, so we had no arrest authority, but since we were employed by the police there were many times when we helped out; first aid, family squabbles, domestic violence, car wrecks, etc.

After a while I came to the conclusion that people become cops for one of two reasons: One, they really do want to serve and protect us; or two, they have a need to exert their authority over others. Fortunately, the vast majority of cops sign up with sincere hopes that their efforts will make things better, not worse. Those who abuse their authority usually don’t last long but their behavior sure affects the good guys.

I also learned that rookie cops think everyone has a black hat; it’s called the Wyatt Earp syndrome. The professionals know that the world has more gray than black hats. One of the problems law enforcement has is that the nature of their service isolates them from the average citizen, thus they usually have a tighter brotherhood than many other professions.