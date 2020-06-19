Ulmer: Police deserve our thanks

I’d like to start off saying thank you to Scott Davis for his service on the Mandan City Commission. Thanks for your servant leadership and my best to you in whatever the future holds for you and your family.
Then I’d like to say a good word about public servants, in particular our police, fire, public works, library crew, water and sewer, cemetery, park employees, county folks, mail persons, teachers, etc. and so forth. In particular I’d like to say something about law enforcement.
I don’t know about you, but whenever the police have pulled me over for speeding or doing something stupid the first words out of my mouth are not even related to, “Oh, thank goodness that cop car with the siren and lights on seems to be after me. I’m so grateful for their service.”
My experience of being arrested/stopped/cited for violating a law has been rather rare but my experience a few lifetimes ago taught me quite a bit about what it’s like to be a cop. First off, no one calls the cops because something good happened. Rather, most callers are in some sort of crisis.
Both my loyal readers might recall that from 1976 to 1980 I was in charge of the Bismarck Police Youth Bureau. We were a young staff of six (four counselors, a critical administrative assistant that kept us organized, Captain Hayes, and me). We majored in doing things with cops and kids because anytime a child got in trouble we got called in, 24/7.
Keeping that schedule required that we all had to be on call; we wore out a few beepers. There were many nights when it was easier to just hop in a squad car and patrol the shift away with an officer as opposed to going home and having to get up more than once.
None of us were cops, just counselors, so we had no arrest authority, but since we were employed by the police there were many times when we helped out; first aid, family squabbles, domestic violence, car wrecks, etc.
After a while I came to the conclusion that people become cops for one of two reasons: One, they really do want to serve and protect us; or two, they have a need to exert their authority over others. Fortunately, the vast majority of cops sign up with sincere hopes that their efforts will make things better, not worse. Those who abuse their authority usually don’t last long but their behavior sure affects the good guys.
I also learned that rookie cops think everyone has a black hat; it’s called the Wyatt Earp syndrome. The professionals know that the world has more gray than black hats. One of the problems law enforcement has is that the nature of their service isolates them from the average citizen, thus they usually have a tighter brotherhood than many other professions.
Being a cop is a very tough job because we rely on them to keep the peace, and sometimes that means cops have to make quick life or death decisions. Most of all their job involves people who are not happy about something, some are so beyond happy they become a danger to themselves and others.
It takes a special person to be a cop, one who exudes both strength and empathy, one who isn’t afraid of dangerous or volatile situations, and one who can walk away from the job even when they find themselves personally affected by some case they were involved in.
So although I am deeply saddened by the reawakening of racism, I felt the urge to say thank you to all the unsung heroes that serve the public. Life would be a lot tougher for all of us without them.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
