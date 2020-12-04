Ulmer: Pandemic will affect future generations

For the record 2020 is likely to be remembered as one of the strangest years ever. It’s my sense that most of us who survive 2020 might be quite happy that December’s underway and we’re close to the end.
Most of the same trials and tribulations will hang with us for a while but we can see some light at the end of the tunnel. It seems to me that once the vaccine gets going we might be able to pick up where we left off by next summer…all we gotta do is survive until then.
It’s hard to imagine that COVID has only been around since late February and how much it has ruled our lives over the past 10 months. This horribly contagious microscopic virus has infected the world with its misery and brought life as we knew it to a halt.
From the little I know about viruses, COVID seems to have morphed into a perfect pathogen. Viruses can’t survive on their own they must find a host to multiply and survive. Viruses are simple little things that have one purpose: procreation. And what better way to glom onto other hosts than the ability to pass through the air that we breathe. It all seems like a horror movie, who’s got it, who doesn’t, what happens when you get it, how do you avoid getting it because all of us have to breathe and all we can do is wear a mask and hope it works.
The spooky part of this pandemic is what it’s done to our social lives and how it will affect future generations.
Virus driven pandemics have been around since long before we knew they existed; one can only imagine how terrifying those plagues must have been. Some plagues lasted decades, some swept through entire civilizations in less than a year. Flu bugs are still with us but they only kill around 40,000 per year. So far COVID has taken over 250,000 lives.
I don’t know about you but this is my first plague and hopefully my last. Never had I ever imagined shutting down schools, public gatherings, businesses, and being told to stay home to limit life to as small of a circle as possible.
Nor could I imagine that a country filled with what we consider educated people would so vehemently resist facts and science. These are the folks who think the real news is fake news (drive by media) and fake news (the one who brags that America is listening to them) is real news. These folks think public health is some sort of conspiracy dedicated to taking away their rights by asking them to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask.
The voices they listen to have not only led them astray but made them a danger to others. It’s time to call a spade a spade. They’re nuts!
It seems to me that folks who are considered a danger to themselves or others need to be removed from our general population. We now have a mask mandate and there’s a fine that goes along with it. Thus whenever I see someone in the store not wearing a mask I want to scream at them, then when I hear that sheriffs and police don’t want to enforce the mandate I think they should be removed from office and I’m left wondering what other illegal activities we should be allowed to ignore. So since they won’t enforce the mandate, I’m gonna say something to whomever crosses my path without one. Then, if they assault me, I can get them for that too. Mask up because you never know when I might cross your path.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
