Ulmer: Pandemic will affect future generations

Virus driven pandemics have been around since long before we knew they existed; one can only imagine how terrifying those plagues must have been. Some plagues lasted decades, some swept through entire civilizations in less than a year. Flu bugs are still with us but they only kill around 40,000 per year. So far COVID has taken over 250,000 lives.

I don’t know about you but this is my first plague and hopefully my last. Never had I ever imagined shutting down schools, public gatherings, businesses, and being told to stay home to limit life to as small of a circle as possible.

Nor could I imagine that a country filled with what we consider educated people would so vehemently resist facts and science. These are the folks who think the real news is fake news (drive by media) and fake news (the one who brags that America is listening to them) is real news. These folks think public health is some sort of conspiracy dedicated to taking away their rights by asking them to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask.

The voices they listen to have not only led them astray but made them a danger to others. It’s time to call a spade a spade. They’re nuts!

It seems to me that folks who are considered a danger to themselves or others need to be removed from our general population. We now have a mask mandate and there’s a fine that goes along with it. Thus whenever I see someone in the store not wearing a mask I want to scream at them, then when I hear that sheriffs and police don’t want to enforce the mandate I think they should be removed from office and I’m left wondering what other illegal activities we should be allowed to ignore. So since they won’t enforce the mandate, I’m gonna say something to whomever crosses my path without one. Then, if they assault me, I can get them for that too. Mask up because you never know when I might cross your path.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0