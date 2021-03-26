Ulmer: Nothing pretty about making laws

The Legislature continues to amuse. Watching their machinations from the outside often leaves me wondering if the kooks haven’t taken over the asylum and yes, during my 30-plus years on the inside I made similar observations.
Crossover has passed and the legislative process is in the second phase where each house is scrutinizing whatever the other house sent to them. The easy stuff moves on without much discussion and the sticky wickets or what we used to call "wet bales" are beginning to surface, so the session is far from over. Rumor has it that no one is safe while the Legislature is in session.
If one house amends the other’s bill and the other doesn’t like what the other one did it will end up in a conference committee comprised of three members from each house who usually meet until they settle the issue. This is the third phase of the legislative process; all the easy bills are gone and all that’s left is trying to figure out how to get those who disagree to finally agree. It’s a messy process and they aren’t there yet.
At this juncture life on the inside is like being stuffed into a blender after someone hits the emulsify button. Members find themselves being whip sawed from issue to issue, bouncing from point to point, advocate to advocate, agreeing where they can, disagreeing where they have to, all the while doing their best to walk away friends because you may need their help on the next issue. No member really knows how things will come out because that won’t be decided until the leadership in both houses decide when they have enough votes to push the session toward "sine die," or adjournment for you lay citizens.
Both sides have a tendency to lock up at this point (members can only vote "yes" or "no," there is no maybe button, and if they are present they are required to vote.). Both sides are hoping to gather enough votes to win but every member also knows that the only way to victory is through compromise.
There’s nothing pretty about making laws that you and I have to abide by. Over the years our Legislature has imposed some doozies on us, but by and large they’ve done a good job because our process is more open to you and me than many other states.
If you ask me, and you seem to be doing just that, I think North Dakota’s most dangerous political problem is all of our state and federal offices are run by a Republican super-majority. I don’t want to badmouth Republicans because that’s who we the people of North Dakota have decided will run our government, and who am I to argue with them?
But partisanship aside I don’t think it’s healthy to only have one political party own every office in any situation because my experience has left me with two points. First off, "it’s the opposing wind that makes the kite fly high." Secondly, history has shown that absolute power corrupts absolutely. Without opposition, i.e. if you have the votes you can do anything you want without regard to what you’re doing will affect others, i.e. the minority. The legislative process is designed to protect the minority by encouraging public access to its deliberations and making sure that those who oppose as well as those who support any given bill are allowed to have their words put in the public record in perpetuity.
Trust me on the in perpetuity thing. Everything submitted is recorded for posterity so you and I can go back and figure out who did what to us. So once again no one is safe while the Legislature is in session and it will be interesting to see what this one does to us. Here’s hoping that someone listens to you whenever you have something to say.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.