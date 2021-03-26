Ulmer: Nothing pretty about making laws

The Legislature continues to amuse. Watching their machinations from the outside often leaves me wondering if the kooks haven’t taken over the asylum and yes, during my 30-plus years on the inside I made similar observations.

Crossover has passed and the legislative process is in the second phase where each house is scrutinizing whatever the other house sent to them. The easy stuff moves on without much discussion and the sticky wickets or what we used to call "wet bales" are beginning to surface, so the session is far from over. Rumor has it that no one is safe while the Legislature is in session.

If one house amends the other’s bill and the other doesn’t like what the other one did it will end up in a conference committee comprised of three members from each house who usually meet until they settle the issue. This is the third phase of the legislative process; all the easy bills are gone and all that’s left is trying to figure out how to get those who disagree to finally agree. It’s a messy process and they aren’t there yet.