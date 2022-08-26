Ulmer: No good deed goes unpunished

No good deed goes unpunished.

News from pontoon lagoon, Heart Butte Reservoir, Lake Tschida, Grant County, North Dakota….or NFPLHBRLTGCND for short.

Been a busy week out here in the wilds of Lake Tschida as everybody takes one more trek to the waters before school starts. Oh, that’s right it started two days before this was published but once again I digress. Lots of visitors this week, the weather was outstanding, the math indicates that numerous kids and parents had at least one great day on the water.

We put-putted into church bay to get the fishing report from Drake and Dylan, one perch, one walleye, one 4-pound northern; these two kids have more whopper tags than anyone I know so I believe whatever they have to say about fishing.

During the day we’ve been working at Henry’s building a new addition. One evening we tied up our pontoon to theirs and not only watched the sunset but the stars come out. That’s when we realized Shane’s pontoon didn’t have any lights and up to that point it was one of those evenings you dream about, just drifting along with friends.

Had a couple more of those evening drifts that came after our evening lake bath. Yes, we sweat all day in sawdust and such and head on to the lake where we jump in, wallow around until we feel clean. So far there have been no complaints about odors n' such, but we do try to stay downwind from others.

We had a great celebration out here where well over a hundred people showed up for Gary’s retirement as the North Shore concessionaire. Of course my entry into the shindig was highlighted when I fell off the dock in the midst of doing the good deed of making room for another boat to dock, most of the party’s attendees witnessed this rather humbling experience, just another punishment that goes along with a good deed.

Gary has taken care of us out here for the last 18 years and as you can imagine those of us who’ve consumed a lot of his gas have grown quite close to him. His personalized service has made all of us cabin owners into great friends. He allowed us to open up charge accounts. In my case at the beginning of the season I make it a point to write him a substantial check with the requirement that he tell me when the account’s empty. Both my loyal readers know that I have a lot of kids and other visitors out here so it’s not unusual for grandkids to jet over to fill gas, charge whatever they want and say, 'Charge that to Grandpa Ulmer.' Nor was it unusual for Gary to occasionally ask me to verify the kid was mine, but I was never sure.

It’s also not unusual to help yourself to minnows during Gary’s absence. He let us know where the key is hidden and just asks us to leave a note. Gary has filled a lot of customer requests with his personal stock. One story was told of a s’mores crisis because they lacked graham crackers. Late one evening Randy showed up with a desperate request and Gary hiked up to his trailer to snatch a box out of his cupboard.

Recently Gary opened up a pizza shop called ‘Daddy O’s’ pizza and they are to die for. It’s not unusual to see boaters drifting out the bay passing a box of hot pizza around which is usually consumed before they hit the no wake buoy.

For the record getting to know Gary has been a sheer joy. I wish him well and after we hugged each other we both decided that we really were going to miss each other’s company.

Here’s hoping you have a lot of folks like that around you and that at least some of your good deeds go unpunished.