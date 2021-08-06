Ulmer: New take on dog days of summer

For those of you that lost track of time, it’s the end of the first week of August 2021. It could be later for those of you on the West Coast, but I don’t know much more about that so I’ll get underway here.
I’m presently on the front deck of our cabin in the smoke-filled mists of Lake Tschida. The temp is mid-90s, the winds this summer have been unusually calm but there is a slight breeze that makes life in the shade more inhabitable.
There are two dogs sitting here with me. It’s the weekend so there are quite a few folks taking advantage of a beautiful lake day. Neighbors Emily, Avery and Landon are down on the beach swimming with floaties, and of the 10 pontoons in the bay only two remain. The smoke has cleared a bit reminding us how much more intense the sun can be if it isn’t filtered through a thick cloud of smoke. I don’t know about you guys, but it was so thick here it was hard to look into the horizon; worse yet it had an acrid taste that we all noticed.
There were moments when we wondered if it was safe to be outside, but since that’s where most folks spend their days at the lake we let those thoughts pass. And from what I can tell, we’re still here, so there is that.
Anyway, back to the dogs. This weekend’s occupants include two kids, four adults and two dogs, Willow and Tschida. We are dog sitting because like us they like being at the lake.
I’ve often heard of something called the dog days of summer, and after a few days of dog sitting my understanding of this has changed a bit. The two dogs are very close but incredibly different in the sense that one enjoys lying around and the other one can’t sit still. Willow is about as laid back as a dog can get and Tschida has a bad case of curiosity that won’t allow her to stop until she just can’t go anymore. As I write this I can hear Willow snoring in the background while Tschida is watching the neighborhood looking for something to bark about.
The dogs follow us wherever we go, as such our boat trips limit us to places where dogs won’t invade others' space. Weekdays there’s a lot more such spaces available but weekends bring lots of lake visitors so we do our best to avoid intruding.
However that doesn’t mean we just quietly float along when the dogs are aboard. For some strange reason Tschida thinks she has to bark at anything that moves like every jet ski, boat or an occasional wave that comes by. It doesn’t take long before all the passengers are telling Tschida to shut up, and it seems to just make her bark more as she sprints from bow to stern, starboard to port barking to the point of distraction.
In short order she gets wound up to the point of obsession and unable to calm down. And although we holler all sorts of orders for her to shut up, she doesn’t seem to hear anything and continues her deafening tirade. Eventually we find a beach and let the dogs run and she calms down a bit. And if we’re really lucky she exhausts herself and all calm prevails for the rest of the voyage.
By the way, all the time that Tschida is barking, Willow is lying on the deck occasionally getting up to see what all the noise is about before finding another place to lay down. Thus was life at the lake last week. Here’s hoping that you can always find someplace where it’s safe to bark when you have to.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.