Ulmer: New take on dog days of summer

I’ve often heard of something called the dog days of summer, and after a few days of dog sitting my understanding of this has changed a bit. The two dogs are very close but incredibly different in the sense that one enjoys lying around and the other one can’t sit still. Willow is about as laid back as a dog can get and Tschida has a bad case of curiosity that won’t allow her to stop until she just can’t go anymore. As I write this I can hear Willow snoring in the background while Tschida is watching the neighborhood looking for something to bark about.

The dogs follow us wherever we go, as such our boat trips limit us to places where dogs won’t invade others' space. Weekdays there’s a lot more such spaces available but weekends bring lots of lake visitors so we do our best to avoid intruding.

However that doesn’t mean we just quietly float along when the dogs are aboard. For some strange reason Tschida thinks she has to bark at anything that moves like every jet ski, boat or an occasional wave that comes by. It doesn’t take long before all the passengers are telling Tschida to shut up, and it seems to just make her bark more as she sprints from bow to stern, starboard to port barking to the point of distraction.