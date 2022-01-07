Ulmer: My wishes for 2022

Neither of my loyal readers has asked me about my wishes for 2022 but for some reason I had the feeling they’d want to know:

1. Like you, I resolved to hopefully see 2023 come around.

2. After a quick perusal of my 2021 calendar I plan to go with the same plan/schedule I’ve used for the past eight years; doing nothing all day and not be done by bedtime.

3. As a badly addicted political junkie, doing nothing usually involves paying attention to what’s going on in the world. Since 2022 is an election year, I’m likely to continue sharing my assessment of how we the people seem to be handling things.

4. I sincerely hope that Congress passes the Voting Rights Act before we find ourselves back in the days of Jim Crow, literacy tests, and such. Our right to vote should not be based on who can negotiate their way through political barriers put up to make sure only certain citizens get to vote. We solved this problem with the 1964 Voting Rights Act and when many Southern states wouldn’t comply federal courts made sure voter discrimination that violated our constitutional equal protection under law. The practices were eliminated until recently when the courts relinquished control back to those states and recently those same states have begun the process all over again. So what’s my problem here? Glad you asked because a gaggle of wise politicians told me more than once, “If you got the votes you can do anything you want to do.” Thus the importance of who gets to access the polls. There should be no obstacles to voting, rather our right to do so should be as convenient and trustworthy as possible. Of course, I’ve already given up on our highly partisan Congressional delegation, but then again they’re on the side where facts don’t matter much.

5. That those responsible for the Jan. 6 assault/insurrection are brought to justice, just like those responsible for the BLM riots have been.

6. That the crassness of our political arena becomes less inflammatory.

7. That leaders who lie or protect liars will be held fully accountable for their falsehoods.

8. That we the people seek more balance/integrity in those we elect to public office.

9. That Congress passes most of the Build Back Better bill, which will move us all forward rather than keep us in political gridlock. Read the proposal; it will leave you wondering "why not?"

10. That we the people will unite in supporting public health, which has played a major role in keeping us all healthy. In particular I hope those who refuse to believe in science finally understand not only do you need to take care of yourself, it’s just as important to care for those around you.

So much for my political 2022 wishes; onto my factual prognostications.

1. If all goes well we will experience another weather-filled year.

2. No matter what the weather does, all of us will complain about it.

3. Very few conversations will be "weather-free." This could be a scientific fact but I gotta keep going here.

So much for the weather onto the big finish here.

1. Many of us will continue to find looking back is much easier than looking forward, because it’s always easier to see where we’ve been than to know where we’re going. Isn’t it?

2. Although I’m still reviewing 2021, that endeavor will come to an end as the days and weeks of 2022 pass by. So here’s hoping that your past has left you excited about whatever your future holds.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

