Ulmer: Memorial Day weekend marks summer, sacrifices

Once again our beloved prairie has come back to life, affirming why spring is my favorite time of year. By the way, spring is over, so here’s hoping you have a great first weekend of summer.

Many folks take umbrage when they think too many of us think that Memorial Day weekend is the first weekend of summer, but having been raised by a World War II infantry combat veteran who thought that way, who am I to disagree?

It seems to me that most combat veterans probably think the same way. For instance I know a number of folks who survived war and although they did their duty none of them were proud of having to kill another human being. Most of these veterans suffered from and somehow survived the PTSD that goes along with the horrors of war because all of them were placed in a kill or be killed environment. They lost comrades, experienced the terrifying slaughter of artillery, mortars, mines, tanks, bombs, booby traps, and even hand-to-hand combat. I’d wager that none of these survivors found their duties enjoyable.

Therefore it’s important that we appreciate their sacrifices by recognizing them with a national holiday, in this case Memorial Day. It also seems appropriate to place Memorial Day in the midst of spring when our beloved prairie resurrects in its full splendor to remind us that life goes on. Then after recognizing why Memorial Day exists it also seems appropriate to celebrate the first three-day weekend of summer by enjoying the freedoms they made possible.

So while this weekend launches us into another summer I hope you appreciate all the sacrifices it has taken for we the people to get here. Freedom isn’t free but its survival does not depend on our military might as much we the people’s participation in governing ourselves. If we are to maintain our freedoms we have to not only turn our swords into plowshares but be willing to share our wealth and our talents in hopes of creating a greater good for all. But given our present milieu of self-centeredness we’re either going to destroy ourselves with greed, bigotry, hate, and such or split our united status into enclaves similar to the feudal era that usually leads nations into civil war. Like I was saying earlier war is not a good thing to use when resolving differences, just take a minute to review what life is like in Ukraine today and you’ll get the message.

A quick glance at our history will reveal that most of our 200-plus years of existence have been spent in some sort of war which has consumed the vast majority of our blood and treasure. This year alone we will spend $786 billion or well over 10 times more than any other nation in the world on defense. This leaves me to wonder if it’s time to find other ways to invest our treasure, like the Peace Corps, or mandatory public service rather than mandatory military service and such.

We have become the arms merchants of the world and maybe it’s time that we implement our deep desires to bring peace to the world, and although I have no idea how to do that it is my sincere hope that we that people would get serious about it. May you have a peace-filled summer.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

