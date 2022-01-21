Ulmer: Meetings offer lessons for improving self-government

My dad spent 26 years of his career as the executive vice president of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. I remember accompanying him to a few local annual co-op meetings where a free lunch, door prizes and self-government would attract hundreds of co-op member/owners. Dad and I would go through the lunch line and he’d get so distracted by folks wanting to chat with him so it didn’t take me long to realize that I was on my own. So I’d just grab a plate full and find a seat.

The meetings were usually held in a small town gym or community center/church/fallout shelter and they were always packed. I was always hungry back then and rural folks were notably masterful at stuffing your feed bag. Better yet, their hospitality always made me feel comfortable.

The purpose of these annual meetings is to nominate and elect the board of directors of their co-ops. Quite often the races for the jobs were very competitive. Each member, basically anyone who was connected to rural electric electricity, got a vote and only members present were allowed to vote; proxy votes were not permitted. Many folks would travel a long way so the free lunch became more of a necessity than luxury.

Sometimes it would take awhile to nominate candidates and count the votes, the voids were filled with speeches and door prizes were awarded during the downtime. Actually it was quite an event and Dad was in his element.

These were the '60s/'70s when the rural electric cooperatives created the electric system we still rely on today. Back in those days investing in building power plants and mining coal in North Dakota were barely blueprints that would require billions in investments to complete. So Dad would give his statewide and national membership speech hoping to convince members to risk the investment. Not every meeting welcomed Dad to the podium. It was not uncommon to hear some better dead than red John Birchers heckle with “This government funded cooperative stuff is socialism and you’re a communist!” This always bothered me because these were the days of McCarthyism; but Dad seemed to take it in stride by explaining that there weren’t any private investment utilities willing to risk their capital based on one customer every six or so miles, so the rural electric co-ops had to fill the void.

In the end the member owners voted to proceed with the low interest government backed (REA) loans to electrify rural America. Dad’s job was to convince the state and federal governments to make the loans the cooperatives needed to build the plants, power lines, and mine the coal.

Dad didn’t do all this on his own; he knew that his people/member owners would back him because they knew he cared about the little guy at the end of the line. Next thing you know his members owned coal mines, power plants and power lines that led right up to their homestead.

The rides home allowed Dad and l long chats about all sorts of stuff and I’m quite sure it was here that my interest in political science eventually led to my major in college. My studies involved a massive amount of in-depth appreciation of all types of government and political shenanigans that convinced me there is no perfect form of government but the ones that work best understand that the little guy at the end of the line is just as important as the guy on top of the heap. Those meetings were a prime example of how we can do better at governing ourselves.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0