Ulmer: Mastering the art of the hobble

So there I was out for my daily walk in the wilds of Lake Tschida. The first real snow of this year covered the ground with about 4 inches of fresh powder. I was somewhere between Fisherman’s Way and Salmon Run on Pike Point Road when I noticed tire tracks that headed into the ditch. Before I could get the phrase "I wonder..." out, my body was in the midst of a full blown ass over teakettle maneuver.
I hit the ground hard: my arm, my head and my knee. At first my butt hurt, then my arm, and then my knee let me know that it was gonna need more attention than all of my body parts.
Since this isn’t the first time I’ve fallen down, gone boom (when I was a toddler my nickname was Boomer) and hurt myself it didn’t take long for me to realize that I had just experienced another nasty collision.
It’s easy to tell when one really goes boom because the harder the fall the harder it is to get up. Big boomers are usually remembered by how long you lie there taking inventory of your bodily functions before even trying to get up.
Such inventory usually starts with a relieving ability to breathe while figuring out whether you’re face up or face down. In this case I was kinda face up but the remainder of my body was knotted into a pretzel.
My wrist hurt so I pulled that out from under my butt which also hurt and suddenly my knee started screaming at me so I tried to unknot the dang thing by rolling over which caused some sort of lightning bolt to hit my pain centers and knocked me back into my original pretzel position. My movements froze as I tried to catch my breath again.
After a bit I slowly dug my knee out from under myself and fell back into the snow while trying to put together my next maneuver. I rolled to my strong side and began to elbow my way back into some sort of standing position.
I couldn’t just stand up, I needed some sort of assistance/crutch so I side-slipped to a short fence about 30 feet away. I was so grateful to get to the fence that I not only laid there for a while but decided that my butt and wrist were going to be OK but not so much for my knee.
Getting up was rather arduous but I made it and realized that walking would be a bigger challenge than standing. My first step almost dropped me back to the ground but my good leg saved me as I looked around for some sort of crutch.
I finally retrieved a stout stick and began my journey home; it was up over and down a hill. Going uphill was easier than going downhill because as most folks know it’s always easier to fall up than fall down.
The trek was arduous as my knee kept screaming at me and telling me to stop so I did and waited for it to settle into a dull roar before taking the next step.
So I made it back to our cabin where I struggled to get out of my attire and find a chair that looked like I could spend a few days recovering. The hardest part of the first night in bed was that once I found a pain free position I couldn’t move without my knee screaming at me. And it didn’t take long for me to discover that I must move around a lot when I sleep.
So here I am a week later still hobbling but I seem to be mastering the art of the hobble and although it’s gonna take a while I don’t think this boomer is gonna kill me. You may recall there was a moment there when I wondered if I was gonna make it. Here’s hoping that you survive whatever booms life hands you.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
