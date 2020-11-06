Ulmer: Mastering the art of the hobble

So there I was out for my daily walk in the wilds of Lake Tschida. The first real snow of this year covered the ground with about 4 inches of fresh powder. I was somewhere between Fisherman’s Way and Salmon Run on Pike Point Road when I noticed tire tracks that headed into the ditch. Before I could get the phrase "I wonder..." out, my body was in the midst of a full blown ass over teakettle maneuver.

I hit the ground hard: my arm, my head and my knee. At first my butt hurt, then my arm, and then my knee let me know that it was gonna need more attention than all of my body parts.

Since this isn’t the first time I’ve fallen down, gone boom (when I was a toddler my nickname was Boomer) and hurt myself it didn’t take long for me to realize that I had just experienced another nasty collision.

It’s easy to tell when one really goes boom because the harder the fall the harder it is to get up. Big boomers are usually remembered by how long you lie there taking inventory of your bodily functions before even trying to get up.

Such inventory usually starts with a relieving ability to breathe while figuring out whether you’re face up or face down. In this case I was kinda face up but the remainder of my body was knotted into a pretzel.