Ulmer: Making the most of the shoulder season

So summer’s now officially over and those of us still living at the lake would like to thank all the tourists that headed home for the winter. We’ll keep an eye on the place until you get back.

The upside of the seasonal folks is the vast majority of them lock up their cabins shortly after Labor Day. Shortly after these folks leave our animal and insect neighbors slowly take their place back.

Last year at this time we were battling beavers, and from I can tell they took the hint because we haven’t seen any yet -- the key word being yet. Lots of raccoon tracks along with clam shells on the beach and it might have something to do with it being a good year for clams (the kids dug up dozens of them up when wading). Better yet the toads have had an incredible year; it’s not unusual to see a youngster run by with a sand bucket filled with baby toads. Deer prints always seem to be present around here. Rumor has it that a cougar got a couple of them last winter, but I don’t want to panic anyone so we’re hoping it moved on.

Rabbits have had an exceptional year; it seems like there’s dozens of them hopping around. Yesterday I counted six cotton tails munching on my lawn and it seems they consume anything I plant -- petunias, marigolds, etc. I have to elevate my pots and so far have sacrificed about $50 worth of perennials to their appetites. Then the gophers showed up in my shed and it seems they really like lawn seed because they ate right through the bag.

The mallard duck couple that live in the swampy end of our bay have been proudly swimming their offspring around the bay and it’s amazing how fast they grow. Seems like last week they were ducklings and this week they turned into a small armada of ducks patrolling the bay. They’ll probably head south soon leaving me to wonder if they’ll come back to nest here next spring like Gert and Gabby goose do every year.

Before school started a couple weeks ago there were all sorts of boats out buzzing around. This week the lake has been abandoned so seeing a boat go by is becoming rather rare. We call this the shoulder season, the time when life in town takes precedence and most folks focus their activities there, leaving lake life to the few of us who hang around until freeze up. Hopefully it’ll be quite a while until that happens but as you know fall quickly slips into winter so we never know when we’ll get froze out of here.

In the meantime the number of neighbors around here continues to dribble down to a few of us retired folks, and it doesn’t take long for us to notice how much things change around the wilds of Tschida. Like our animal and insect neighbors we adopt to the quiet and become closer to whatever nature has in store for us.

In due time the hawks, owls and eagles will move into the neighborhood and begin to eliminate many of the rabbits and other creatures they depend on. And by the time the snow falls their populations will drop significantly. It’s all part of the cycle of life and here we are in the midst of changing cycles. Here’s hoping the coming seasons will be as enjoyable for you as summer has been for us.