Ulmer: Making predictions will lead to predicaments

Out of the blue I somehow began wondering what life might be like around here in the year 2050. Since I would be 100 years old the odds of me being around are not in my favor, so if either of my loyal readers make it that long and we get through the pearly gates, I’m hoping to get a decent report from them.

Since 2050 is 28 years from today I thought a quick review of where we’ve been for the last 22 years would be a place to start.

As you may recall we all worried that our computers would blow up when 1999 turned to 2000, the infamous Y2K Armageddon nonevent. Then in 2000 after fumbling through thousands of chads the U.S. Supreme Court decided that George Bush won the presidency. 9/11/2001, the World Trade Center attacks started the 20 year War on Terrorism, the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq and created the Homeland Security Department that further eroded our rights to privacy in hopes of making us more secure (not sure how that’s been working for you but I have some doubts). 2008 the great recession, Obama and Obamacare got underway. 2015 Supreme Court legalizes gay marriage, #MeToo movement causes all sorts of men to lose their reputations, 2016 Trump elected president, Qanon catches on causing all sorts of conspiratorial activities. COVID-19 arrives in late 2019 eventually over 1 million American lives are extinguished, giving us the distinction of losing more lives than any other country in the world. Jan. 6, 2021, another day that will live in infamy, election deniers staged an insurrection that involved a full blown assault on our nation’s capital.

And here we are today. COVID is still lingering in the background and the world’s supply, manufacturing and workforce is still trying to get back to normal. This coupled with a war in Ukraine has caused worldwide inflation to once again rear its ugly head. Russia and OPEC have formed an unholy alliance assuring that oil once again gets its share of the blame for inflating gas prices. In the meantime Europe is scrambling to secure enough fuel to get through the coming winter especially since Russia decided to blow up its own gas pipeline causing further chaos and inflating the cost of almost everything.

It seems to me that the conundrum here is that the supply chain is connected to the producer chain, which is connected to the worker chain which is all connected to my pocketbook and there ain’t much I can do about all that except share my side of the story.

Let me start with I have reached the retirement state of life where I have no income just out go. My math indicated that my 401(k) and Social Security check might sustain me to age 82, wouldn’t you know I checked my account and discovered that the present market correction or whatever has affected my out go much more than any previous income I had before, thus I may have to adjust my mortality accordingly.

By now you should be thinking ‘yup I’m in the same boat Dan.’ So here’s my plan: I’m taking all my cash and burying it out back in shallow unmarked graves, I might even start attending weddings and funerals for the free lunches or just toss my fate to the winds because that’s always worked before.

So never mind 2050 because the craziness of the last 20 years was totally unpredictable. As both my loyal readers know making predictions usually leads to predicaments and besides all that one shouldn’t worry about places he’s never going to get to.