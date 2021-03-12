Ulmer: Lots to ponder as spring nears

After a deep scientific meteorological inquiry among my coffee klatch, I think it’s safe to say the winter of 2020-21 will go down as one of the driest we’ve ever had. We had to conclude that 2021 has not been a good year to be in the snow shovel business.
Of course we didn’t get to skip the dreaded below zero stuff but the lack of snow did make things warm up faster, so it could have been worse. However the lack of snow has led the natives around here to quietly discuss the dreaded drought prognostications.
As mentioned before, these meteorological inquiries are fairly common among any given encounter that includes anyone who has residency around here because sometimes weather is all there is to inquire about.
We know when it’s too hot, too cold, too windy, too sunny, too cloudy, too wet, too dry, because at any given moment all the aforementioned meteorological phenomena could take over the present conditions thus we all have something in common that’s safe to talk about. Anyway we could use some moisture around here.
So much for the weather, onto other pressing matters, like what do you think about building a new high school? As usual I don’t have all the details so other than I want our kids to get the best education available I don’t know what I think yet. So I’ll get back to ya on that one.
So what do you think about the Dykshoorn Park remodel? Well I miss those gorgeous big elm trees and hope that whatever they plant will provide a beautiful canopy similar to the one they tore down. And, given all the big construction activity, I’m left to wonder what the rest of the project will look like. Of course I don’t have enough details on that project yet, either, so I’ll have to get back to you on that one too.
How about that new car lot up by Walmart? Don’t know much about that one, either, but once it opens I’d wager there’s gonna be some big spaces to fill along East Main Street.
Got any thoughts on what the 67th North Dakota legislative session has done so far? I have a lot of thoughts about it so far. With much amazement to both of us, Todd Porter got a 100% on the bills I’ve tracked so far. The other guy not so much, gonna be interesting to see what our new senator does, so I’ll have to get back to you on that too.
So much for stuff you can influence. Let’s get onto something that may affect "Old Glory," like how do you feel about Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., becoming states? I imagine some folks worry about having to get new flags because they won’t have enough stars on the ones they’ve been using since 1959 when Alaska and Hawaii became states. I was 9 years old back when the 48 stars were replaced with 50 of them. As I recall, folks were supposed to destroy the old ones but my parents like many others just tossed them into the attic. Last I heard Puerto Rico voted to apply for statehood and D.C. is still deliberating. There’s something else I may get back to you on.
Well that pretty much covers what came off the keyboard this week and as you can tell I’m in the midst of creating one of those something to look forward to lists. Spring is No. 1 on my list and the rest will have to wait until the details manifest themselves. Here's to hoping that you always have something to look forward to.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.