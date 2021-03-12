Ulmer: Lots to ponder as spring nears

So what do you think about the Dykshoorn Park remodel? Well I miss those gorgeous big elm trees and hope that whatever they plant will provide a beautiful canopy similar to the one they tore down. And, given all the big construction activity, I’m left to wonder what the rest of the project will look like. Of course I don’t have enough details on that project yet, either, so I’ll have to get back to you on that one too.

How about that new car lot up by Walmart? Don’t know much about that one, either, but once it opens I’d wager there’s gonna be some big spaces to fill along East Main Street.

Got any thoughts on what the 67th North Dakota legislative session has done so far? I have a lot of thoughts about it so far. With much amazement to both of us, Todd Porter got a 100% on the bills I’ve tracked so far. The other guy not so much, gonna be interesting to see what our new senator does, so I’ll have to get back to you on that too.