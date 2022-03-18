Ulmer: Looking back on 46 years of writing columns

Back in 1976 John and Ken Maher asked me to write a weekly column for the Finder. In due time they switched me over to their Mandan News and I’ve been here ever since. The next paragraph has math in it so some of you may just want to skip to paragraph three.

Since you’re still with me I’ll elucidate the preceding point further. 2022-1976 = 46 years x 50 weeks = 2,300 weekly columns at $10 = $23,000 that I have frittered away somewhere. Both my loyal readers know I have grown quite dependent on the $40/month and I ain’t complaining because over time it has become part of my fixed income that we seniors depend on.

At first I wrote these notes in long hand (that’s pen and paper to those of you still in school). There were a number of times when I couldn’t find a tablet so wrote stuff down on whatever I could find, paper plates worked as long as I could keep my scratches in the flat part of the plate, paper napkins worked until you unfolded them, envelopes worked OK but the lick ‘em side was always tricky to jot around, paper towels were too soft, and sometimes I’d write something down on my hand and up my arm but my advice on that is don’t use permanent markers.

To complicate this further my best penmanship sucks so I was very thankful that my personal care attendant, Marguerite, could decipher and type out whatever I handed her. She’d be the first one to affirm my handwriting skills suck. Microsoft Word has since replaced all that stuff.

For the record, either of my loyal readers will likely affirm that there have been times when what I had to say on these pages wasn’t worth $10. All I can say about that is "some days the magic works and some days it doesn't" and it’s my sincere hope that my publisher doesn’t track such things because I’ve already spent all the money.

Anyway if you’re wondering where all this came from, Ken Maher stopped by our house and we missed him so he left an envelope in the door that said, "I just drove 2,400 miles to see you and you weren’t home." Of course he stuffed the envelope with material about his foundation, complete with a stamped self-addressed envelope to “Point of Contact Foundation,” a pamphlet and business cards. I called his cell phone but he lost contact with me so I wrote out a check equivalent to 10 columns, stuffed it in the envelope and the next thing you know the previous words appeared.

I’ve always considered myself lucky and I never imagined myself as a writer, but looking back I sure have enjoyed jotting stuff down as it comes along.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

