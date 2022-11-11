Ulmer: Looking back at a successful Mandan Braves season

OK so the 2022 midterm election has passed and all that’s left to do now is see if the consequences of our votes make things better or worse. Seems to me that prayers are in order.

Having attended almost every Mandan Braves football game this season it was really tough to lose to Fargo Shanley in the playoffs because the Braves football team sure played some exciting football. These guys were awesome to watch and a moment that really touched me was after they beat (pummeled) the Bismarck Demons. After shaking hands the entire Braves team jubilantly rushed over to a crowd of their cheering fellow students then out of the blue the team sang the school song to their compatriots. Renee and I watched, of course she remembered the words to "Here’s to Mandan," and all I could do was wipe a tear of joy off my cheek.

Any serious Mandan Braves fan knows that a good season in any sport is not measured by how they do against Minot, Dickinson, Fargo; rather we Mandanites measure most of our athletic seasons based on how many Bismarck teams we beat, and for the record this year we beat every one we played, which in my book means these guys had one of the best years ever.

This year’s crew started out with more returning starters than any other team in their league and like all high school athletics the seniors carried the team and WOW they were well worth the price of admission. The interesting part is that a substantial number of underclassmen got their turns in the barrel and they held up great.

The fun part, thanks to a group of volunteers and sponsors who formed the Mandan Touchdown Club, is all of this year’s sophomores started playing tackle football when they were in the third grade. Back in my day (shortly after they switched from leather to plastic helmets) we didn’t start school flag football until sixth grade and we didn’t get into tackle football until we reached ninth grade. The upside is that all public schools had to follow the same rules, the downside is we didn’t know much about tackling.

Despite all this I had the honor (luck actually) of playing on one of the last co-champ Braves team back in 1966. We even got our picture put in the trophy case, but it must have faded away because it ain’t there anymore. Prior to that our last state football championship occurred back in 1948 and we sure came close to finally repeating that honor this year. So the players, fans, parents and the rest of the town might have been disappointed that we weren’t able to get to the top this year.

However I want both my loyal readers to know that I was so impressed with this year I didn’t demand that any of the players refund the $6 entry fee to any of their games. It was really exciting to watch these kids play and for the record my coffee klatch wants them all to know that they done Mandan real proud. Now onto hockey, basketball, wrestling, and a raft of other indoor sports that the Braves take on. So from all of us Mandanites, GO BRAVES!