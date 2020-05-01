Ulmer: Lives more important than money

I did a reality review of my life and discovered that I have subjected myself to doing a number of stupid things this week.
I’ll start with closing the garage door on my head. It was time to call it a day so I walked over to the garage door, grabbed the rope used to close the door, gave the rope a good tug which then slammed the garage door onto the top of my head causing my knees to buckle and a deep-seeded searing pain that dredged up a rather profane list of words that I hoped would relieve the pain. It didn’t work.
Prior to the above I was in the midst of making a towel rack for our lake cabin bathroom. It seemed like a simple idea until I cut the wrong board twice then managed to nail my glove to the apparatus. As usual I took steady aim with the nail gun, pulled the trigger and hammered the tip of the index finger on my glove into the board. As you can imagine I quickly removed my hand from the glove to check my finger and thank goodness I missed. However it did take a bit of effort to remove the glove from the board.
On April 24 when I started writing this the COVID-19 death toll was listed at 50,114. Sen. Kevin Cramer was telling Scott Hennen that he didn’t think the lockdown was necessary because 40,000 people per year lose their lives in car wrecks. “So should we stop driving cars?” he inquired. There have been over 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in a bit over a month compared to 40,000 vehicle fatalities per year. So no, I don’t think we should quit driving cars, rather I understand the economic angst of closing down our economy but like most of you I’ve always thought people’s lives were more important than money. More than likely some folks will consider what I just said as another stupid thing I did, but when you’re talking to a keyboard sometimes things like that just come out.
A long time ago my dad told me that whenever you speak in anger you are likely to say something you regret saying. I was watching President Trump when I once again violated my parent’s solid advice. The president was trying to convince us that ingesting disinfectants would cure COVID-19. My first reaction was "yep that would work because it would kill you." My second response was not the first time I wondered about his advice but then my conspiratorial side took over.
I began to wonder if President Trump and Sen. McConnell aided by Sen. Cramer hadn’t decided to solve their perceived imminent demise of Social Security and Medicare by opening the economy to get rid of the beneficiaries like me. After all, the most vulnerable folks are over 60 with any sort of preexisting condition (by the way, if you’re over 60 you most likely have some preexisting health issue; it comes with the aging process).
So as you can tell while my anger mounted over the president’s irrationality, my irrationality appeared once again affirming that there’s a direct connection between stupidity and anger and sometimes I’ve been known to be angrily stupid.
Here’s hoping that you can not only avoid stupid stuff but survive whatever else you do to yourself.
For the record this COVID-19 death rate as of Monday (three days after this was written) is over 56,000, over 2,000 per day. You can do the math from there.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
