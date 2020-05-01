Ulmer: Lives more important than money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I did a reality review of my life and discovered that I have subjected myself to doing a number of stupid things this week.

I’ll start with closing the garage door on my head. It was time to call it a day so I walked over to the garage door, grabbed the rope used to close the door, gave the rope a good tug which then slammed the garage door onto the top of my head causing my knees to buckle and a deep-seeded searing pain that dredged up a rather profane list of words that I hoped would relieve the pain. It didn’t work.

Prior to the above I was in the midst of making a towel rack for our lake cabin bathroom. It seemed like a simple idea until I cut the wrong board twice then managed to nail my glove to the apparatus. As usual I took steady aim with the nail gun, pulled the trigger and hammered the tip of the index finger on my glove into the board. As you can imagine I quickly removed my hand from the glove to check my finger and thank goodness I missed. However it did take a bit of effort to remove the glove from the board.