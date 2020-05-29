Ulmer: Life is a wonder-filled gift

So the movie ended, I have no idea where the dogs are, someone’s got their nose in the fridge, the parents don’t seem like they can get up, and I’m still typing, so back to the swallows.

Over the years I’ve tried to describe how beautiful Mother Nature is this time of year. Lush seems pale, colorful seems thin, breathtaking gets close, refreshing maybe, invigorating. I’m not sure if I’ve ever just written down "friggin’ amazing," but that’s how I feel this year.

Bushes have bloomed tiny white, pink and yellow blossoms. It looks like a banner year for chokecherries and other wild fruits. All sorts of bugs have hatched causing the annual cacophony of birds to arise around 5 a.m. to see how many of their friends made it through another night.

You name the bird it’s been around here somewhere either plucking bugs and such from the lawn or swooping the bay scooping up their weight in bugs. Each bird has its own routine; swallows are master swoopers, wrens chirp the most, ducks and geese like to show off their latest broods by herding them up the calmness of our bay, eagles occasionally snatch a fish, vultures the master fliers just soar until something appetizing appears, pelicans' beaks can hold more than their belly can but most folks don’t know how the hell they can.

Sorry about that digression so let’s wrap this up. Life is a wonder-filled gift and the best present we can give back to our maker is to do all we can to leave the world filled with more smiles than frowns. As I look around the room out here in the wilds of Tschida, I feel enveloped by love and that’s really all there is. Life is good. Gotta go fry up some fish.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

