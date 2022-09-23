Ulmer: Let's work toward climate solutions, not denials

One of my favorite magazines, The Week, has always provoked a few "wows" out of me. Last week the editor, William Falk, built a strong case that chastised climate change deniers by illustrating some recent facts. “…China’s heat wave has eviscerated the Yangtze River to the point that it can barely produce hydropower, 104 degree days have exposed long submerged relics in the Tiber River and sunken warships in the Danube. The American Southwest the worst mega-drought in 1,200 years is leading to major water shortages along the Colorado River. Hotter atmospheric temperatures trap a lot of moisture and when it comes down it has created 1,000 year floods in Kentucky, Dallas, Mississippi, and Pakistan…and once again we American are kicking the can down the road selfishly putting off the change and sacrifice needed to avoid an impending future catastrophe. But there are still those who contend that rapidly reducing fossil fuel use would be too painful a price to pay and that rather than succumb to alarmists humanity should learn to adapt to a hotter planet.”

Unlike the climate change deniers who think I’m some sort of "woke alarmist," both my loyal readers know that I firmly believe that we humans have seriously pooped our nest and it’s time to clean things up. Even though it’s highly unlikely that I’ll be around for two decades or whenever the point of no return arrives, that doesn’t mean I don’t care whether or not our behavior will continue to choke out life as we know it.

Mother Earth is our home and she’s been very good to us but we really haven’t been very good to her. Thus she’s telling us to clean things up because it’s going to very hard to adapt to the coming catastrophes. Scientists tell us that the intensity of storms, droughts, fires, water shortages and such are just the beginning and their hopes are that we humans can correct things before the really bad stuff hits.

The climate deniers on the other hand are worried about the economic effects of becoming carbon-free, and for the record around here eliminating fossil fuels would indeed have a devastating effect on North Dakota’s economy. Therein lies the rub.

We all seem to have an opinion on the climate change issues but opinions, like mine, are not facts. The upside is that the fossil fuel industry is trying to adapt its practices, but since the technology is new it will take time to clean things up to an acceptable level.

Most climate change deniers espouse all the fallacies about electric vehicles and renewable energy sources as being made out of and therefore dependent on fossil fuels and such. Often times these folks remind me of the folks in the midst of watching their world going from horse and buggies to the automobile -- they thought there was no chance of gasoline powered vehicles would catch on.

Yes windmills, solar cells, and such rely on existing resources and yes there’s certainly room for improvement and new energy innovations whose construction will rely on fossilized resources, but it seems to me rather than criticize the efforts it would be a good idea for the deniers to at least encourage whatever earth-friendly energy solutions that seem viable.

It’s easy to stand back and criticize but it takes courage to pitch in in hopes of making things better for all of us. So I guess what I’m saying here we gotta quit complaining about the problems and do our best to find solutions. Let’s hope that we can resolve this issue before we can’t adapt to the results of pooping in our nest.