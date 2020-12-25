Ulmer: Let the peace, joy of Christmas envelope you

So back to the manger where I’m quite sure that there was nothing quiet about that part of the evening. Given our birth experiences I’d guess that Mary and Joseph were looking forward to a peaceful evening alone. God had other plans, He sent angels to shepherds then the wise men showed up and most likely a lot of lookie-loos passed by too.

The shepherds were told to go see because this baby was sent to bring peace and goodwill to the world. The wise men were star gazers when a foretold star appeared in the sky that they were told to follow so they headed out to see this miracle.

The peaceful part of the story ends when Jesus’ family was told to escape to Egypt to begin the process of raising "the messiah." For some reason the celebration of Christmas is one of the more peace-filled moments that I have every year.

For decades I’ve attended church on Christmas where we sing Christmas carols, celebrate communion, light candles and sing "Silent Night" before we head back to our homes to celebrate the blessings that came along with the gift of Jesus.

During church my gratitude for this precious gift we call life humbles me to the point of tears and fills me with hope that if we all felt this way peace and goodwill might finally settle into our existence.

So this year as we continue to wrestle with a pandemic our celebrations will differ from most years. In our case our usual raucous crowd will be set aside until it’s safe to gather again leaving our gathering to whomever’s been living in our house lately. That may be sad but rest assured it will be more peaceful than what Mary had to go through delivering Jesus. May the peace and joy of Christmas envelope you and all those around you.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0