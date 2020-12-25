Ulmer: Let the peace, joy of Christmas envelope you

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
This year Christmas celebrations are likely to go down as another strange part of 2020. As you might recall we were all instructed to stay home over Thanksgiving and we’ve been given the same instructions for the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Since most of us survived the stay away from each other rules before, Christmas should be a piece of cake, maybe.
So as we limit our celebrations to our various pods (folks that live in the same house/circle) it seems to me that it might be a good idea to recall the story of the first Christmas.
Mary and Joseph were required to travel across country to Bethlehem to be counted in a census. Mary was with child and most stories indicate that she rode a donkey as Joseph walked alongside. It was a long lonely journey and Mary’s pregnancy didn’t make the journey easy.
They arrived in Bethlehem hoping to find a room/shelter somewhere, but since everyone else came to be counted all the inns were full. Finally one innkeeper allowed them to shelter in his barn where Mary delivered Jesus and laid him in a manger.
I don’t know about either of my loyal readers, but I was in the delivery room for the birth of all our kids. I’d like to say that I assisted but mostly I just sat by Renee’s head and whispered "I love you" a lot as she proceeded through what I still consider a rather agonizing process.
So back to the manger where I’m quite sure that there was nothing quiet about that part of the evening. Given our birth experiences I’d guess that Mary and Joseph were looking forward to a peaceful evening alone. God had other plans, He sent angels to shepherds then the wise men showed up and most likely a lot of lookie-loos passed by too.
The shepherds were told to go see because this baby was sent to bring peace and goodwill to the world. The wise men were star gazers when a foretold star appeared in the sky that they were told to follow so they headed out to see this miracle.
The peaceful part of the story ends when Jesus’ family was told to escape to Egypt to begin the process of raising "the messiah." For some reason the celebration of Christmas is one of the more peace-filled moments that I have every year.
For decades I’ve attended church on Christmas where we sing Christmas carols, celebrate communion, light candles and sing "Silent Night" before we head back to our homes to celebrate the blessings that came along with the gift of Jesus.
During church my gratitude for this precious gift we call life humbles me to the point of tears and fills me with hope that if we all felt this way peace and goodwill might finally settle into our existence.
So this year as we continue to wrestle with a pandemic our celebrations will differ from most years. In our case our usual raucous crowd will be set aside until it’s safe to gather again leaving our gathering to whomever’s been living in our house lately. That may be sad but rest assured it will be more peaceful than what Mary had to go through delivering Jesus. May the peace and joy of Christmas envelope you and all those around you.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.