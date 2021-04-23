Ulmer: Legislators need to take better care of constituents

Although the matter should be settled by now I have been praying that Gov. Doug Burgum will veto House Bill 1323 which states “A statewide elected official or the state health officer may not mandate an individual in this state use a face mask, face shield, or other face covering.”
Since all District 34 legislators, Todd Porter, Nathan Toman and Doug Larsen, voted in favor of removing the governor’s power when it comes to protecting our health, I have to wonder about their sanity.
So let’s review the facts. We should all be concerned because the facts are that when the governor finally mandated masks we lost the dubious honor of being the most infected state/place in the WORLD to one of the least infected states in the country. No question about it, masks worked.
It took the governor a long time to implement a mandate because prior to doing so he was trying to make us responsible for each other’s health by asking us to social distance and wear masks. He was basically ignored, so the voluntary approach didn’t work well. Infections almost overwhelmed us when cities like Fargo and Bismarck took the lead and Mandan finally got on board but it was too late we were already number one in the world. It was a hodge-podge approach until the governor got on board.
So this new law says that the governor can’t mandate such things and such things are going to be left up to cities and counties; seems to me our legislators were ignoring the facts/science and missed the fact that the hodge-podge approach failed.
So why would the Legislature think that the burden on we citizens, wearing a mask, was too much. Being the most infected area in the WORLD I can’t help but say something about the how dangerous the kooks are that have taken over this year’s legislative session. I’m including Mandan’s representatives here. Such ignorance makes me hope that as my words come forward these pages won’t burst into flames.
Yep that’s presently how angry I am about a number of discriminatory/far right culture war bills that are about to become law like thinking transgender people/kids (yes, like you they too are people) should be punished and fully exposed/labeled for doing such a thing to themselves. Talk about ignorant bigotry!
These issues have been introduced in many states, which tell me that their sponsors were likely bought by whoever paid them to attend the meeting. Most likely this came from the same sources that stormed our Capitol, but I digress.
For those of you who disagree with me here please allow me to relate some facts about public health. Thanks to the science of public health, all of us live healthier lives. We no longer dump our excrement in the streets, public sanitary conditions like restaurants are regulated, our food is safe, our coal-fired plants won’t suffocate us and although some folks think such mandates interfere with their rights, the rest of us understand that life is better because of such mandates.
It seems to me that we’re suffering from the hangover of alternate facts perpetuated by the previous administration., i.e. folks who think their liberty/rights are more important than complying with a life-saving requirement of wearing a mask during a pandemic. Kooky stuff to me.
The real rub here doesn’t have as much to do with rights as it does with responsibility. Rights are important but they only extend to the end of your nose and they only work if you’re responsible enough to appreciate that you don’t have the right to kill/infect others. Rights have responsibilities.
Therefore when a pandemic sweeps through our society and our public health officials conclude that masks will slow/prevent its spread, it’s your right to not wear a mask but your responsibility to take the blame when every encounter you make could kill whoever it was. So all I can say is shame on Todd, Nathan, Doug and any other legislator that voted for House Bill 1232 for being so stupid.
There now I feel better and I hope my legislators get better at taking care of our needs instead of their politics.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.