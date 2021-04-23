Ulmer: Legislators need to take better care of constituents

Although the matter should be settled by now I have been praying that Gov. Doug Burgum will veto House Bill 1323 which states “A statewide elected official or the state health officer may not mandate an individual in this state use a face mask, face shield, or other face covering.”

Since all District 34 legislators, Todd Porter, Nathan Toman and Doug Larsen, voted in favor of removing the governor’s power when it comes to protecting our health, I have to wonder about their sanity.

So let’s review the facts. We should all be concerned because the facts are that when the governor finally mandated masks we lost the dubious honor of being the most infected state/place in the WORLD to one of the least infected states in the country. No question about it, masks worked.

It took the governor a long time to implement a mandate because prior to doing so he was trying to make us responsible for each other’s health by asking us to social distance and wear masks. He was basically ignored, so the voluntary approach didn’t work well. Infections almost overwhelmed us when cities like Fargo and Bismarck took the lead and Mandan finally got on board but it was too late we were already number one in the world. It was a hodge-podge approach until the governor got on board.