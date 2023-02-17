So here we are?

We’re presently on the downside of February meaning that if you can get out of the wind the sun will not only warm you but snow blind you so make sure you wear sunglasses. Then if you’re lucky your face will turn pink and leave a white sunglasses outline and people will ask you if you’ve just returned from somewhere warm. But don’t leave your cave yet we have a ways to go before we can unzip our parkas if you know what I mean.

So much for the weather report, not much to report from the klatch but did get to chat with my brudder about his klatch over there in Minnesoda. Evidently they’re in the same age range as mine and after a contentious debate they decided to limit their organ recitals to Wednesday mornings. It seems that elucidating each other’s latest organ failure has been interfering with their daily efforts to solve the latest world problem or leave enough room to adequately cover local gossip along with the many other important topics that come forward among a crowd of over caffeinated seniors.

Another hot topic of mine that fizzled out at my table the other day was my incensement with the Legislature once again attempting to meddle with our right to refer laws they make and initiate laws you and I think the Legislature should have tackled. A good example of an initiated law would be the lottery. After refusing to act for decades the lottery was initiated by gathering enough voters to vote for it -- and there have been numerous laws that the Legislature passed that you and I repealed through the referral process.

Since we the people voted down a recent legislative maneuver to limit our access to the ballot I could sum this up by just saying “what part of quit meddling with our right to actually govern ourselves don’t you guys get?” Obviously one of the problems of one party having a legislative super majority is that they really don’t want you and me engaged in making our own laws.

As a former member of this august establishment, all of my mail was addressed "The Honorable Dan Ulmer." I remember my friend Gary thumbing through mail on my kitchen table while waiting for me to get ready for a round of tennis. Gary said, "Wow, it seems that a lot more folks are impressed with you than I am." To which Renee responded, "Oh yeah, the bank’s overdrafts come addressed the same way.”

There’s a lot of ego stuffing in political office. The ring kissing, orb rubbing, robe touching, are all meant to get your attention and if you’re not careful you’ll think you deserve all that admiration. I won’t say I didn’t enjoy participating (loved it actually) but the folderol gets pretty old especially if you’re serious about trying to represent your constituents.

During the session itself, you get a special parking spot, a seat on the House/Senate floor, and a lot of folks that not only wait on you but want your attention. Most legislators take this in stride because it goes with the job but there are a few that think whatever laws they pass or kill should never be questioned and therefore want to limit the people’s ability to intrude into the lawmaking business by imposing a raft of rules that make initiating or referring laws more difficult.

I don’t know about you but I’m of a mind that you and I should be asked more often about how we want to govern ourselves and the only real path toward that end is to make it easier not harder for you and I to express our desires.