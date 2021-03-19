Ulmer: Lecturing on kindness, new schools

Like most folks in America, I’ve been quietly loitering around our mailbox waiting for my $1,400 check from Uncle Sam. Both my loyal readers know that I got a kick out of watching our congressional delegation vote against the latest COVID relief legislation. Then listening to their minions/supporters complain about losing Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss, wearing masks and such left me wondering what their next distracting culture war will entail.
Have you noticed that the debt has once again become a concern? That didn’t seem to exist during the last administration. Remember the big trillion dollar tax break that went to the 1%? Wasn’t of much concern about debt back then but sure is now. Welcome back to the same ol’ same ol’.
Let me state up front that Renee and I don’t need this money but we do know folks who do and for me that’s the point of the legislation. The legislation is sweeping and it continues most of the programs of the previous bipartisan COVID relief bills that assisted millions of people and businesses on the brink of falling off the economic edges of life. So far it’s worked.
Like I was saying, we’re lucky because over the past 50 years we were able to bury a lot of our cash in a series of undisclosed shallow unmarked graves. We made it to retirement and so far so good. Anyway since we don’t need them I’ve anonymously donated both checks to my favorite charities in hopes that the money would be put to better use than whatever I’d do with it. And you know what? I feel better about giving it away than I did about getting it.
As you may recall such behavior is recommended in the Big Book. Something about casting your bread upon the water and it will return to you in four fold or the shorter version -- giving is always better than receiving. Anyway it works. Why not try it and see; what do you have to lose other than money you don’t really need?
So much for this week’s lecture on kindness; either of my loyal readers might recall that the series began a couple weeks ago.
Onto getting back to you -- Mandan Public School Superintendent Mike Bitz paid a visit to our Friday morning coffee klatch where all major community decisions are not only discussed but settled over a latte. It was pretty cool of him to take the time to sit down with Herman, Bob, Paul (late as usual), Mel, Clay, Larry, Kurt, Linda and me. Some absent members had good excuses, others not so much.
After we got a bit caffeinated, things got under way for an hour and a half. Mike had easy to follow slides for each of us; we listened intently and had a delightful discussion.
Basically the 65-year-old high school will cost almost as much to repair/update/remodel as it will to build a new high school and a new elementary school. Why would we do this you wonder?
Mandan has outgrown the existing high school facility and needs an elementary school in the Lakewood area to keep up with our expanding population. I’ve lived here most of my life and I’m happy to say that we’ve always taken good care of our kids and they’ve taken good care of us. Let’s do this for the kids by checking out their website at Mandan.k12.nd.us for details and vote yes on April 13. By the way if you still don’t know what to do with your check for a small fee I’ll teach you how to discreetly bury it out back.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.