Ulmer: Lecturing on kindness, new schools

As you may recall such behavior is recommended in the Big Book. Something about casting your bread upon the water and it will return to you in four fold or the shorter version -- giving is always better than receiving. Anyway it works. Why not try it and see; what do you have to lose other than money you don’t really need?

So much for this week’s lecture on kindness; either of my loyal readers might recall that the series began a couple weeks ago.

Onto getting back to you -- Mandan Public School Superintendent Mike Bitz paid a visit to our Friday morning coffee klatch where all major community decisions are not only discussed but settled over a latte. It was pretty cool of him to take the time to sit down with Herman, Bob, Paul (late as usual), Mel, Clay, Larry, Kurt, Linda and me. Some absent members had good excuses, others not so much.

After we got a bit caffeinated, things got under way for an hour and a half. Mike had easy to follow slides for each of us; we listened intently and had a delightful discussion.

Basically the 65-year-old high school will cost almost as much to repair/update/remodel as it will to build a new high school and a new elementary school. Why would we do this you wonder?

Mandan has outgrown the existing high school facility and needs an elementary school in the Lakewood area to keep up with our expanding population. I’ve lived here most of my life and I’m happy to say that we’ve always taken good care of our kids and they’ve taken good care of us. Let’s do this for the kids by checking out their website at Mandan.k12.nd.us for details and vote yes on April 13. By the way if you still don’t know what to do with your check for a small fee I’ll teach you how to discreetly bury it out back.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

