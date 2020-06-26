Ulmer: Lake life; things could be worse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So not knowing much about life where you all are, I can talk about how life is around the wilds of Lake Tschida. Except for Skip’s gout and the moment he decided to jump off his 4-wheeler while it was in gear and running then having to watch it take out his garden fence on its way to the lake and Steve’s broken ankle, and other usual maladies, its been a quiet week around here.

Of course we do get the news out here and it seems like pretty much everything has been canceled, so its been interesting to listen to the plans that Jim and Lynn have for the summer. They sold their cabin out here and moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., last winter. They stopped by last week to say hello and from there they were headed to Minneapolis, Minn., then Brainerd, Minn., then back to Minneapolis, over to Wisconsin, then they weren’t sure where they’d spend the rest of the summer.

We listened to their itinerary and I couldn’t help but do the math and had to ask them if they realized that by the time they completed their present plans summer would be over.

So I turned to my neighbor, Dennis, and asked him where he was planning to spend his summer and he responded with, "right here with you." It seems that most of our travels occur between here and Glen Ullin or Elgin, and only traveling to the big cities when under severe duress.