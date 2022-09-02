Ulmer: Labor Day ushers in the last weekend of summer

Did you know that back in 1968 Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act that makes every federal holiday from there forward to fall on a Monday? That little maneuver created the three-day weekend and most folks are quite happy that the first Monday in September is Labor Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor website, Labor Day began in various cities and towns way back in 1882. The holiday was created by the carpenters and the machinist unions to create a general holiday for the laboring classes to honor those who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold. And here we are about to celebrate Labor Day 2022.

Most likely our family will spend it at our lake cabin and since Labor Day is considered the last weekend of summer most cabin owners will experience a bit of melancholy, at least that’s what happens to me every year.

Summer’s too short around here as it is and as you may recall winter is not the friendliest season around here either. Even Mother Nature has started to fold up for the year. The tops of the cottonwoods and ash trees have started to yellow and the caragana bushes have fully browned out indicating that it won’t be long before we switch from mowing lawns to raking leaves.

So Labor Day began as holiday for the common folks who labor and it’s morphed into the last weekend of summer and I’m left to wonder if the folks who created it know how much we’ve enjoyed their efforts in creating this holiday.

It seems to me that we have a lot to thank labor unions because their efforts have certainly made life better for all of us. Think about all the union successes that we take for granted today. Many of these workers' rights came from laborers willing to sacrifice their lives as well as their livelihoods for such things as decent pay, decent working conditions, decent benefits, fair and equal treatment, and most of all they forced their employers to share the wealth they created for them.

Prior to workers unionizing, Joe Lunchbox’s jobs seemed more like indentured servitude than just a job. Seven-day work weeks were quite common as were 12-hour workdays, children were forced to labor under the same conditions, people who got injured at work just lost their jobs, there was no such thing as overtime pay or retirement, lunch breaks didn’t exist, sick leave and vacation were unheard of, it wasn’t uncommon to live in a house that the company owned and forced its employees to shop from the company’s stores on and on.

Before unions it really was a free market that was run under the business ethic of whatever the market will bear, or in other words whatever businesses could get away with and laboring back then was a lot tougher then than it is now.

As you can imagine business was forced into doing whatever it could do to maintain the bottom line, and in our time they have done all they can to neutralize unions by limiting their striking abilities, and many other anti-union laws to make sure they can get by with the least expense possible.

My working career is over and thankfully my employers took good care of me by providing me benefits, like retirement, insurance, and other things that allowed me to comfortably live out my remaining days, and if it wasn’t for the labor movement I’d most likely have to work until I die, so here’s my thanks to labor unions for actually making America great. It’s too bad we seem to have lost our direction on what needs to be done to do that. I’d suggest that we all take a shot at leaving this place even better off than our labor unions have.