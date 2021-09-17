Ulmer: Keep your fears from becoming phobias

Most likely each incident interrupted whatever you were doing as you hastily took inventory of your injuries, for that moment you most likely experienced fear that made you wonder if you were going to survive.

Fortunately most of us not only survive but learn from our fear-filled experiences by adopting the "boy I never want to do that again" syndrome.

Lately it seems that our politics has taken on a phobic tenor. Both my loyal readers know that I lean left and right, so I do my best to listen to all sides of any given issue. Back when I was fully engaged in politics our discourse was civil, we agreed when we could, disagreed when we had to, and always tried to walk away friends. Those days seem to have disappeared shortly after President Reagan did away with the fairness doctrine.

Not being much of a diagnostician, I’m going to take a risk and say that the latest phobias seem to be either Trumphobia or Bidenphobia, liberalphobia or conservaphobia, Antifaphobia or Proudboyphobia, masklessphobia or maskphobia. And whichever of these has a hold of you has become so irrationally intense that both sides seem willing to actually destroy the other.