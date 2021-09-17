Ulmer: Keep your fears from becoming phobias

Webster’s says a phobia is a persistent, abnormal, exaggerated, usually inexplicable or illogical/irrational fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation. Phobias differ from fear in the sense that all of experience fear but phobias can be so intense that they require medical intervention.
According to the short list in Collins Thesaurus of the English Language, there are more than 200 known types of phobias.
Here’s a few (by the way, good luck at pronouncing most of them): Xenophobia = fear of foreigners or strangers, achluophobia = fear of darkness, amathophobia = dust, chionophobia = snow, haptophopia = touch, cyberphobia = computers, hypnophobia = sleep, hypegiaphobia = responsibility, gymnophobia = nudity, neophobia = newness, thaasophobia = sitting, and then to pull things together there’s pantophobia, which is the fear of everything.
I’ll give you a moment here to untie your tongue. OK, so on with wherever I was before I got lost in the previously mentioned thesaurus. I was thinking of how fear versus reality and, I’m not sure about you, but many of my fears have proven to be unreal.
Think about how many times you feared that something that made you think it was about to kill or somehow hurt you. How’d you handle your first automobile wreck, the first time you got an electric shock, burned yourself, had to get stitches, pulled teeth, got knocked down by somebody, took a serious fall, lost a loved one, got hurt by someone?
Most likely each incident interrupted whatever you were doing as you hastily took inventory of your injuries, for that moment you most likely experienced fear that made you wonder if you were going to survive.
Fortunately most of us not only survive but learn from our fear-filled experiences by adopting the "boy I never want to do that again" syndrome.
Lately it seems that our politics has taken on a phobic tenor. Both my loyal readers know that I lean left and right, so I do my best to listen to all sides of any given issue. Back when I was fully engaged in politics our discourse was civil, we agreed when we could, disagreed when we had to, and always tried to walk away friends. Those days seem to have disappeared shortly after President Reagan did away with the fairness doctrine.
Not being much of a diagnostician, I’m going to take a risk and say that the latest phobias seem to be either Trumphobia or Bidenphobia, liberalphobia or conservaphobia, Antifaphobia or Proudboyphobia, masklessphobia or maskphobia. And whichever of these has a hold of you has become so irrationally intense that both sides seem willing to actually destroy the other.
There seems to be very little room for the middle in any of these recent phobias, so I’m kinda hoping there’s a common sense filled silent majority in the middle of all this.
President Nixon said that the silent majority always wins, but it took us awhile to catch onto him. Maybe it’s just a matter of time before the nattering nabobs are held to account for their promulgation of disinformation.
Until then it’s probably a good idea to take the time to affirm what you hear, see and read because the truth always comes out in the end, even when most of us aren’t willing to wait that long.
So here’s hoping that you can keep your fears from becoming phobias that blind you to whatever is really going on.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.