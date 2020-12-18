Ulmer: It's time to return to civil discourse

Democracy was designed to establish order out of chaos by allowing its citizens to choose their leaders through their right to vote, which in my mind is more important than the right to own a gun because our founders discovered that coercing others at gunpoint created more problems than it solved. They established the rule of law in hopes of peacefully resolving disagreements.

I’ll admit that after a couple centuries "we the people" have gotten along better than back in the days of manifest destiny and civil war when it seemed the only option was to take up arms against anyone that stood in our way.

Maybe I’m just old fashioned but I recall a modicum of pride when I learned that the United States was considered the melting pot of the world. Back in those days we were told that everyone wanted to live here because life in America was better than anywhere else and we welcomed immigrants into our fold.

Back then it seemed that all of us were dedicated to creating a greater good and willing to share our wealth in doing so. Today we’ve obviously become more self-centered and less interested in taking care of each other. Worse yet, a mean spirited discourse has replaced civil discourse and rather than helping us leave room for each other it’s beginning to lead some folks toward eliminating those who disagree with them.