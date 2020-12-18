Ulmer: It's time to return to civil discourse

For those of you whose isolation has been so severe that your only news outlet is the Mandan News you might want to know that America has selected a new president. After exhibiting a significant amount of petulance, the present occupant of our White House is in the process of experiencing an eviction imposed by "we the people."
Many of his supporters, somewhere close to 70% of North Dakota’s voters, have been clinging to all sorts of phony conspiracies trying to usurp our electoral process; at best all of the claims of a rigged election brought to court have not only been tossed out but ridiculed by judges for lack of proof.
Elections were created for people to sort out who wins and who loses, and as most folks know, winning is better than losing. However, this system only works when all sides are willing to accept the outcome. Like back in 2016 a lot of us couldn’t believe that Trump won, his supporters today can’t believe he lost.
But he did, and after much angst and false accusations from the losers, it seems that our chaotic peaceful transition of power is once again underway just like in 2017.
Americans, like the rest of the world, seem to love controversy and in many cases they much prefer fables over facts. The facts are that our electoral system works just as our founders hoped it would. Yes, like Thomas Jefferson told his fellow founders, the constitution/process must be open to change based on the needs and desires of future generations. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that "we the people" are still evolving.
Democracy was designed to establish order out of chaos by allowing its citizens to choose their leaders through their right to vote, which in my mind is more important than the right to own a gun because our founders discovered that coercing others at gunpoint created more problems than it solved. They established the rule of law in hopes of peacefully resolving disagreements.
I’ll admit that after a couple centuries "we the people" have gotten along better than back in the days of manifest destiny and civil war when it seemed the only option was to take up arms against anyone that stood in our way.
Maybe I’m just old fashioned but I recall a modicum of pride when I learned that the United States was considered the melting pot of the world. Back in those days we were told that everyone wanted to live here because life in America was better than anywhere else and we welcomed immigrants into our fold.
Back then it seemed that all of us were dedicated to creating a greater good and willing to share our wealth in doing so. Today we’ve obviously become more self-centered and less interested in taking care of each other. Worse yet, a mean spirited discourse has replaced civil discourse and rather than helping us leave room for each other it’s beginning to lead some folks toward eliminating those who disagree with them.
Listening to folks who support our present president’s outlandish persistence that he won the election in order to get his followers to believe that he was cheated out of victory is a good example of how difficult and messy living by the rule of law can be.
America has been here before and it most likely will be again but if we the people are going to be allowed to govern ourselves we need to get back to respecting our differences and do our best not to pummel each other in the process.
I don’t know about you but I think most of us hope that our time here will leave things better off than we found them and for that to happen we the people need to disagree without being disagreeable, understand that reasonable minds can differ, and our way is not the only way.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
