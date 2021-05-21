Ulmer: It's time to give in to science and get yourself vaccinated

I’m not sure what the folks around you are doing but those that I’ve encountered seem to be going through some sort of a coming out experience. It’s not that they’re revealing a new baby’s sex or announcing they are LGBTQ. Rather, we all seem to be happily emerging from a long period of COVID hibernation.
The nice weather has wooed us outside. We lakers are in the process of returning to our cabins, which always requires some effort before they are habitable. Plumbing has to be tested -- nothing more distracting than turning on the water and finding a leak -- cleaning has to get done to assure that nothing nasty moved in while we were absent, and if the weather holds up, the water toys have to be checked out before someone finds themselves up a creek without a paddle so to speak.
Recall that last May we were all hunkered down, there was no vaccine available, schools were closed, and those of us who believe in science took masks and social distancing seriously and rarely left our houses.
So here we are today hopefully on a solid pathway to normal and those of us who are vaccinated are experiencing great relief. For instance our lake neighbors are all up to speed on their vaccines, none of them found wearing a mask a major inconvenience and most of them had decided that the anti-maskers were another great example that our country needs more free speech worth listening to. Most of them also expressed a modicum of disdain toward the anti-maskers because they didn’t seem to care if their protest infected others. Kind of sad, huh?
Lots of us are old enough to remember polio, smallpox, rubella, tetanus, measles and many other vaccinations when we were kids. We were lined up in the school cafeteria and marched through a gauntlet of shots then ushered back to class where we compared red marks and bumps.
These vaccinations wiped out smallpox, polio, measles, and such in our lifetime. Yes, some folks reacted to the shots but the number was minuscule compared to the benefits.
Life on Mother Earth is filled with all sorts of microscopic life. Viruses can’t be seen by the naked eye, yet over the eons they have not only created incredible pandemics but they’ve also saved us from an infinite number of maladies.
More than likely, life itself began as some sort of virus or single cell that evolved/mutated into who you are today. It took a while to get there but Mother Earth is on a longer timetable than you and I are, so who knows what she’ll bring to us next.
There isn’t a lot to dispute the fact that our planet has a legacy of survival of the fittest. More than likely we evolved from apes and other biped species. For affirmation the book of Genesis in the Bible says that we were just humans until Adam and Eve ate the apple we became human beings and were given dominion over our planet.
I’m quite sure our maker had high hopes that we’d take better care of his gifts. I have to wonder if He slapped his forehead in astonishment when the anti-maskers/anti-science folks surfaced. But then again he’s seen us struggle with that "love one another" thing, so maybe He wasn’t that surprised to see a huge swath of his followers care about more than their own comfort than the survival of others. So for those of you who are unvaccinated, I think it’s time to give in to science and get yourself fixed so you can join the rest of us out here.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.