Ulmer: It's time to give in to science and get yourself vaccinated

Lots of us are old enough to remember polio, smallpox, rubella, tetanus, measles and many other vaccinations when we were kids. We were lined up in the school cafeteria and marched through a gauntlet of shots then ushered back to class where we compared red marks and bumps.

These vaccinations wiped out smallpox, polio, measles, and such in our lifetime. Yes, some folks reacted to the shots but the number was minuscule compared to the benefits.

Life on Mother Earth is filled with all sorts of microscopic life. Viruses can’t be seen by the naked eye, yet over the eons they have not only created incredible pandemics but they’ve also saved us from an infinite number of maladies.

More than likely, life itself began as some sort of virus or single cell that evolved/mutated into who you are today. It took a while to get there but Mother Earth is on a longer timetable than you and I are, so who knows what she’ll bring to us next.

There isn’t a lot to dispute the fact that our planet has a legacy of survival of the fittest. More than likely we evolved from apes and other biped species. For affirmation the book of Genesis in the Bible says that we were just humans until Adam and Eve ate the apple we became human beings and were given dominion over our planet.

I’m quite sure our maker had high hopes that we’d take better care of his gifts. I have to wonder if He slapped his forehead in astonishment when the anti-maskers/anti-science folks surfaced. But then again he’s seen us struggle with that "love one another" thing, so maybe He wasn’t that surprised to see a huge swath of his followers care about more than their own comfort than the survival of others. So for those of you who are unvaccinated, I think it’s time to give in to science and get yourself fixed so you can join the rest of us out here.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

