Ulmer: It's difficult to soar like an eagle when surrounded by turkeys

So in the midst of doing nothing I found myself looking out the kitchen window when six big tom turkeys (they have a beard that hangs off their breast and this time of year their caruncles, the ugly fleshy thing under its beak, engorge with blood to let the girls know they’re available) strutted into my front yard. Not being fluent in turkey, it seems like the big old toms usually travel in sets of six, and once they pass by the rest of the flocks show up.

The rest come in platoons of 15 or so; when there’s snow they traipse along in a straight line. Sometimes the snow depth exceeds the distance between their breasts and the bottoms of their feet causing them to high center. If the leader high centers the entire platoon stalls out until another path is blazed or they retreat.

Once the snow recedes, they search for any exposed grass before pecking up gravel as they cross our driveways or head down our cul-de-sac to continue their neighborhood patrol.

This procession occurs twice a day once in the morning and once around mid-afternoon. The interesting part is each platoon seems to chart its own course, some down the hill, some cross the road and head up the other side, some just circle the yards. But in order to return to their roost they have to come back through our yards.