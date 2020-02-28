Ulmer: It's difficult to soar like an eagle when surrounded by turkeys

Both my loyal readers know when you’re surrounded by turkeys it’s difficult to soar like an eagle.
Back in '91 when we moved into this neighborhood, I contacted the city forester about what kind of trees I should plant around the yard. Terry looked around my backyard that dramatically hovers over the beautiful Heart River Valley and said, "Well Dan we all have to share portions of our bounty with our animal and insect neighbors, but I think you’re going to share more than most of us."
Our view extends far past buttes that the river has carved over the millennia; the rivers meandering is easily followed because its bottoms are lined with old growth cottonwoods that stretch far into the distant horizon. I never tire of gawking.
Anyway, my backyard is composed of slumped grassland for 100 or so yards before it drops off a cliff into the heavily wooded river bottom some 360 feet below the footings of our house. The area is an almost inaccessible wildlife habitat. Over the years we’ve had all sorts of visitors: porcupines, skunks, snakes, coyotes, bobcats, rabbits, eagles, vultures, pheasants and runaway horses.
However, the deer and turkeys have taken over the place. The turkeys move around during the day and the deer take over at night. The turkeys roost in the tops of huge bottomland cottonwood trees and deer spend the day nestled into the river bottom.
So in the midst of doing nothing I found myself looking out the kitchen window when six big tom turkeys (they have a beard that hangs off their breast and this time of year their caruncles, the ugly fleshy thing under its beak, engorge with blood to let the girls know they’re available) strutted into my front yard. Not being fluent in turkey, it seems like the big old toms usually travel in sets of six, and once they pass by the rest of the flocks show up.
The rest come in platoons of 15 or so; when there’s snow they traipse along in a straight line. Sometimes the snow depth exceeds the distance between their breasts and the bottoms of their feet causing them to high center. If the leader high centers the entire platoon stalls out until another path is blazed or they retreat.
Once the snow recedes, they search for any exposed grass before pecking up gravel as they cross our driveways or head down our cul-de-sac to continue their neighborhood patrol.
This procession occurs twice a day once in the morning and once around mid-afternoon. The interesting part is each platoon seems to chart its own course, some down the hill, some cross the road and head up the other side, some just circle the yards. But in order to return to their roost they have to come back through our yards.
Turkeys are huge birds, they look like a house taking off when they fly, and the size of their claws can be quite lethal. Over the years these birds may have become genetically predisposed to live in our neighborhood; rather than being spooked by each other’s presence we now nod at each other before returning to whatever we were doing. Usually when they think you’re getting too close they just slowly sashay away or trundle off somewhere else. When they’re spooked into flight, their size and aerodynamics make the impossible look possible. Most of these birds weigh around 15 pounds; they’re huge.
So there I was looking out the front window when the toms came by and I wondered how many turkeys actually passed by so I counted them. It took a while but I got to 62 before giving up.
I’m not sure how many deer hang around because they come after dark and I’m usually in bed by then. But, except for the flying thing, they seem to accept us as just another part of the neighborhood. So Terry was right, I’ve gotten to share more of my bounty with my animal and insect neighbors, and it’s been more of a blessing than a curse.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.