Ulmer: Isolating feels like 'Groundhog Day'

For the record, doing nothing all day when there’s nothing to do is kinda like being stuck in the movie "Groundhog Day." In the movie Bill Murray gets stuck in a time warp where Groundhog Day never goes away, causing him to repeat the same day over and over.
It’s kinda like deja vu all over again. You know you’ve been there before and here you are again, again and again. I suppose further elucidation is in order, so here goes.
Most folks know every day is Saturday for a retiree, therefore it’s not uncommon for us to not know what day it is nor care much what day it is because we’re just happy to be granted another one.
Anyway I’m still isolating in the wilds of Lake Tschida and my routines have become rather redundant because once it gets cold going outside isn’t nearly as attractive as it is in the summer. So I spend more time looking out the window. Thanks to habits developed during my working life, I wake up early every morning. This time of year I used to go to work in the dark and come home in the dark. So looking out the window has to wait till sunup before I can see anything outside.
By that time I’ve pretty much consumed a pot of coffee, read all the internet news, and wondered what to do with the day after taking my morning walk, which requires that I check the wind direction before deciding what direction to head out (always walk into the wind first).
Then I bundle up and head out for a bit -- over an hourlong hike along the beach and usually get back to the cabin in time for lunch and a nap. At this point I’ve exhausted the day’s scheduled events.
If Skip’s out I can usually rely on him to show up around 4 p.m. If he’s not then my schedule is open to whatever comes by, like a ride on a 4-wheeler, watching the neighborhood owl sit on our totem pole, or just fiddle on the internet, watch TV, and wonder what I should fix for supper. As you can tell things get quite repetitive out here, and it’s become rather disturbing when something interferes with doing nothing.
So this morning my walk along the beach drew attention to the dozens of my footprints on my trails when I realized that I was in the midst of that aforementioned Groundhog Day zone. Occasionally new things usually appear on my journey, like this morning I found a dead beaver frozen to the shallows along the beach.
The carcass was upside down and after studying it for a bit I moved on. Shortly thereafter I noticed two eagles hovering in the area and figured they’d probably clean things up in my absence. This time of year the wildlife out here becomes rather sparse.
Geese still gather in large noisy flocks and spend the nights somewhere on the lake. Owls keep watch for anything that looks edible, rabbits occasionally scurry by, coyotes can be heard but usually not seen, and deer tracks are everywhere. But outside of that, the stillness that comes along with winter dominates life around here.
So far the weather has encouraged me to stay here but the forecast indicates that winter is about to take over. Once it snows I’m gonna have to get out before I can’t get out, thus I’m beginning to plan my departure from this Groundhog Day place to the one I have in town.
And when I get there I better not be the only one wearing a mask. Here’s hoping winter treats you well.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
