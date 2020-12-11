Ulmer: Isolating feels like 'Groundhog Day'

For the record, doing nothing all day when there’s nothing to do is kinda like being stuck in the movie "Groundhog Day." In the movie Bill Murray gets stuck in a time warp where Groundhog Day never goes away, causing him to repeat the same day over and over.

It’s kinda like deja vu all over again. You know you’ve been there before and here you are again, again and again. I suppose further elucidation is in order, so here goes.

Most folks know every day is Saturday for a retiree, therefore it’s not uncommon for us to not know what day it is nor care much what day it is because we’re just happy to be granted another one.

Anyway I’m still isolating in the wilds of Lake Tschida and my routines have become rather redundant because once it gets cold going outside isn’t nearly as attractive as it is in the summer. So I spend more time looking out the window. Thanks to habits developed during my working life, I wake up early every morning. This time of year I used to go to work in the dark and come home in the dark. So looking out the window has to wait till sunup before I can see anything outside.