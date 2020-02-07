Ulmer: Integrity requires consistent and uncompromising honesty

Each of us has our own sense of what’s right and what’s wrong; in addition most of us know when we violate those senses because it usually manifests itself by experiencing at least a twinge of guilt.

I think it would be safe to say that all of us have violated our integrity and done stuff that we have regretted doing. Also, most of us who’ve done so have tried our best to avoid repeating such actions.

Violating one’s ethical integrity only affects the violator unless there are others involved (think lying). Therefore when we the people elect officeholders, we expect them to have integrity.

In every office I’ve held I had to take an oath of office by swearing to uphold our state and national constitutions, in essence I swore to tell the truth and maintain the virtues of those who elected me. Given the recent impeachment, I’m left to wonder what virtues our representatives uphold because they sure aren’t close to mine.

Back to the "so what" defense. Each member of Congress pledges to uphold our constitution. Seeking foreign influence in our elections has been determined to be unconstitutional. In essence Russia interfering in our electoral process would normally be considered an act of war, but not in this new swamp that we’re in.