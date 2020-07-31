Ulmer: Inspired by legacy of John Lewis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congressman John Lewis was an icon of mine, so I was saddened to hear of his passing. I was 15 years old when Bloody Sunday in Selma, Ala., left most Americans outraged. We the people owe him a lot for dragging us out of the segregated Jim Crow days. Check out his website at johnlewis.house.gov for more information.

I recall my dad and I watching Bloody Sunday on the news, both of us horrified and recalled that someone -- we thought it was Dr. King -- say after the massacre “I wonder what those folks in those white churches do on Sunday?” John Lewis suffered a fractured skull after being bludgeoned by police batons and police dogs also tore into nonviolent protesters. This day left a mark on my soul and that mark is still there to remind me how difficult it is to be nonviolent in a violent world.

I would guess that most of us around here would be able to count the number of Black folks that we know on one hand and have fingers left over. I remember the first Black man I met, Nelson Iseko from Kenya; he was a foreign exchange student who spent a couple of nights with us. I was in grade school and I was awed. I sat next to him on our couch and it wasn’t hard for him to realize that he was the first African I had ever met. At one point I told him that I was surprised that the palms of his hands were white. He laughed and we got to know each other. He was indeed a blessing.