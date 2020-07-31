Ulmer: Inspired by legacy of John Lewis

Congressman John Lewis was an icon of mine, so I was saddened to hear of his passing. I was 15 years old when Bloody Sunday in Selma, Ala., left most Americans outraged. We the people owe him a lot for dragging us out of the segregated Jim Crow days. Check out his website at johnlewis.house.gov for more information.
I recall my dad and I watching Bloody Sunday on the news, both of us horrified and recalled that someone -- we thought it was Dr. King -- say after the massacre “I wonder what those folks in those white churches do on Sunday?” John Lewis suffered a fractured skull after being bludgeoned by police batons and police dogs also tore into nonviolent protesters. This day left a mark on my soul and that mark is still there to remind me how difficult it is to be nonviolent in a violent world.
I would guess that most of us around here would be able to count the number of Black folks that we know on one hand and have fingers left over. I remember the first Black man I met, Nelson Iseko from Kenya; he was a foreign exchange student who spent a couple of nights with us. I was in grade school and I was awed. I sat next to him on our couch and it wasn’t hard for him to realize that he was the first African I had ever met. At one point I told him that I was surprised that the palms of his hands were white. He laughed and we got to know each other. He was indeed a blessing.
Nelson arrived in my life before John Lewis but I do remember the days of segregation when Black students were escorted into white schools by the National Guard and Governor Wallace saying that segregation should last forever. Segregation was not something to be ignored and the battle to end it was brutal, and although we’ve since integrated it’s incredibly sad to see racism rise once again.
John Lewis was raised in the era of "whites only" and it was a miserable time to be in his position but he nonviolently protested by taking up seats on public transit or entering restaurants and such labeled "whites only." He was brutalized but he just bowed his head and was arrested and jailed 40 times for committing "good trouble."
I was 14 when my dad took our family to DC and I remember him returning to our hotel to announce that Congress just passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It was another moment that made me proud to be an American.
However, our recent dabbling with being a mean-spirited culture has allowed too many of us to think that the only solution to opposition is to bludgeon others into submission. Over my years in public office, I’ve noticed that we Americans have struggled with our root principle that "all people are created equal."
The rub comes when too many folks think they are more equal than others and this is when God sends us someone like John Lewis who nonviolently risked his life in hopes that his sacrifice would help us ingrain a more perfect union of equality. In the end he was considered the conscience of the Congress. Thanks, John.
Here I am today deeply saddened to see the scab recently torn off an incredibly deep old wound. Yes, all lives matter, but the slogans don’t solve problems. People like John Lewis do.
It seems to me that "we the people" can do better and now would be a good time to start.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
