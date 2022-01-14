Ulmer: Indoor isolation may be costing us our sanity

Let’s start off with a note on something I’ve noticed: doing the same thing over and over is really the height of insanity. So are we all nuts or did I miss something there?

I don’t know what your routine consists of but the regular demands of mine seem to have addictive qualities. Actually my days are quite simple: up around 5 a.m., coffee, news, bathroom, pills, teeth, banana, off to coffee klatch, absorb just enough advice to get me through the day, gym, chores, lunch, nap, chores, supper, television, pills, teeth, bed, sleep, and repeat. For the record, the ripple effect of interrupting any of the above puts my day into shambles.

I’m quite sure the majority of my coffee klatch will enjoy noting that I just owned up to being nuts and once again affirming their opinion of my opinions, but I digress.

The malleability of my routine is seasonal and becomes more rigid in winter because spring, summer and fall offer way more opportunities to break out of the indoor isolation our winters force us into.

For those of you who are snow birding, the present temperature outside is not only below zero but the weather service is telling us that it’ll only take 10 minutes for exposed skin to experience frostbite. Going outside involves a total change in routine from shorts and flip flops to parkas, stocking hats, facemasks, gloves, long underwear, hoodie, long sleeve undershirt, flannel lined jeans, and of course mukluks.

During the summer it’s not uncommon for me to replace chores with long walks along the beach, hammocking, lawn care and such. However I must admit that napping has become a year-round requirement.

I don’t know about you but during the winter once I muffle up enough my outdoor activities consist of going to and from a heated vehicle. Those new-fangled starter doo-hickeys really come in handy but my 2000 Ranger truck doesn’t have one of those. By far the coldest part of my day involves climbing into a frozen truck that’s never too happy about getting underway and usually manages to stay frozen between our house, the coffee shop, gym and return home.

It doesn’t take many trips around town to realize that the closer you can park to a door the better because getting from the car door to the nearest door can be challenging, thus I rest my case on the notion that outdoor things take a back seat to all other things once the temperatures around here dip below zero. (By the way, most locals know that once temps hit minus 10 it doesn’t make any difference how much lower it goes.)

My calculations indicate that I’ve now spent somewhere around 68 winters around here (spent a few in Colorado and Montana mountains) so I should be fully acclimated, but for the record I don’t remember one winter around here when I didn’t complain about the cold, so there’s something else I do over and over and over and again.

By now any snowbirds reading this are thinking that’s why they aren’t here with us but it is what it is; we’re here and they’re there. Yes the thought of warm days are enticing and below zero temps are supposed to keep the riff-raff out but it seems to me most of us riff-raffers find ourselves locked in so to speak.

There is hope on the horizon, according to next week’s weather forecast the temperature might get above freezing which is somewhere around 50 degrees warmer than it is today. By the way, this note was written last week so it will be interesting to see how accurate the weather forecasters are. I sure hope they’re right because that means I’ll be able to doing something other than look out the window. Here’s hoping that whatever you’re doing isn’t driving you crazy.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

