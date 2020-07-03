Ulmer: Independence; what exactly is it?

Lately asserting one’s independence has become rather mean-spirited and our public/cyber arena seems to be stuffed with more derogatory remarks intended to punch out their opposition rather than appreciating that each of us is entitled to our independent opinion.

I hate to once again say this, but words matter, especially if you’re in some sort of public service or elected office, you know, like our present president. I honestly think he and his supporters (especially the radio media around here) have had a horribly detrimental effect not only our public discourse but on our sense of equality and ability to speak about all the inequalities we impose.

Take Congress for an example. America elects 534 members to Congress, each is a partisan (Republican or Democrat) and each is granted the job by the people of their respective states. In a normal election, people of both parties when challenged to righting a wrong have been known to go against their party line. If I was a betting man, I would bet that a large number of our president’s partisans would prefer that he quit being such a twit when he tweets, but they don’t say anything because they don’t want to get tweeted out of office. This seems to be the present state of our political independence -- it’s either the party’s way or the highway.