Ulmer: Independence; what exactly is it?

It’s once again time for Americans to celebrate what is left of our independence. So, what is that independence thing?
Dictionary.com defines independence as "freedom from control, influence, support, aid, or the like, of others." Declaring America’s independence informed the world that "we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (it should say people) are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Thus, our independence is based on a lofty principle that has not been an easy task to maintain. The struggle seems to have centered on the notion that all people are created equal.
Each of us sees the world through our own eyes, molds ourselves based on our experiences with others, and over time, "we become whomever we end up being. If you’re lucky, your pursuit of happiness will be successful. If not, well, something probably went wrong somewhere. More often than not, the results depend on choices you independently made.
It’s my considered opinion that the tugs and pulls of a free society experience the downside of having this right when some people think their way is the only way. You’ve met them, they’re the ones who have difficulty with those who differ or disagree with their view of the world and they spend a lot of effort trying to muffle someone else’s independence.
Lately asserting one’s independence has become rather mean-spirited and our public/cyber arena seems to be stuffed with more derogatory remarks intended to punch out their opposition rather than appreciating that each of us is entitled to our independent opinion.
I hate to once again say this, but words matter, especially if you’re in some sort of public service or elected office, you know, like our present president. I honestly think he and his supporters (especially the radio media around here) have had a horribly detrimental effect not only our public discourse but on our sense of equality and ability to speak about all the inequalities we impose.
Take Congress for an example. America elects 534 members to Congress, each is a partisan (Republican or Democrat) and each is granted the job by the people of their respective states. In a normal election, people of both parties when challenged to righting a wrong have been known to go against their party line. If I was a betting man, I would bet that a large number of our president’s partisans would prefer that he quit being such a twit when he tweets, but they don’t say anything because they don’t want to get tweeted out of office. This seems to be the present state of our political independence -- it’s either the party’s way or the highway.
Such kowtowing to a bully has to stop, and those of us who believe that our independence is at stake have to stand up and say so. For decades, I have opposed the folks who want to impose their family values on my family, those who think their social status makes them more equal than others, those who don’t want to contribute their fair share to create a greater good (schools, roads, health care, public services), and those who can’t seem to understand they are not the only folks trying to form a more perfect union of independent people.
Both my loyal readers know that I have striven for perfection but never got close to achieving it. It’s the same for independence -- if we don’t strive to assure that each of us are treated equally, none of us can say we’ve been successful in the pursuit of happiness.
Here’s hoping you're strong enough to resist imposing your independence on others, and may they do the same for you.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!