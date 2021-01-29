Ulmer: Hoping time will heal our wounds

If you didn’t go to school/get married/have some disability, it didn’t take long for your local draft board to find and conscript you into the Army for two years. If you were lucky you got assigned to Germany, but most draftees ended up in Vietnam. A lot of good friends ended up there and shortly after 20-year-old John Renner came home in a casket I decided that I had to do something to end this senseless waste of lives. I joined the "war is not healthy for kids and other living things," "all we are saying is give peace a chance," "love is all there is," "get out of Vietnam NOW," "America, love it or leave it" side of life.

The love it or leave it crowd were the hawks and we were just long-haired disgusting-looking peace lovers. And for the record we hippies loved our country enough to try to stop a capitalistic atrocity, or put more bluntly, turning young men into cannon fodder to perpetuate the establishment’s economic desires.