Ulmer: Hoping time will heal our wounds

So what do you think about this unify the country notion that our new president hopes to get underway? Either of my loyal readers won’t be surprised to find that I’m all for it.
But then again both my loyal readers know that I wasn’t that interested in unifying with our past president’s supporters. As a matter of fact, I had the same thoughts about Trump supporters that they probably have about Biden supporters, but I did reluctantly accept the fact that Trump was elected president.
My onset of nausea manifested at the beginning of Trump’s campaign and stuck in my craw for his entire term as president. His publicly mocking a disabled reporter, a video exhibiting his abusive behavior toward women, telling his rally attendees that if they beat up protesters he’d cover their legal bills, stand back and stand by, rigged election, on and on. Around here where 70% of voters supported Trump, those of us on the other side of the aisle were under heavy assault for not getting in line with the majority.
All I could do was sneak out of my secret bunker, find an internet connection to send in my weekly missile then head back to the safety of my bunker where I tried to just be one of America’s loyal opposition that makes our kite fly high.
For the record my loyal opposition affliction manifested itself back in 1969 when I participated in a full-blown protest on North Dakota’s Capitol steps. Back in those days Vietnam was in full bloom and it was being fed by conscripting males between 18 and 36. Upon graduating from high school we were basically offered two choices: go to college or Vietnam.
If you didn’t go to school/get married/have some disability, it didn’t take long for your local draft board to find and conscript you into the Army for two years. If you were lucky you got assigned to Germany, but most draftees ended up in Vietnam. A lot of good friends ended up there and shortly after 20-year-old John Renner came home in a casket I decided that I had to do something to end this senseless waste of lives. I joined the "war is not healthy for kids and other living things," "all we are saying is give peace a chance," "love is all there is," "get out of Vietnam NOW," "America, love it or leave it" side of life.
The love it or leave it crowd were the hawks and we were just long-haired disgusting-looking peace lovers. And for the record we hippies loved our country enough to try to stop a capitalistic atrocity, or put more bluntly, turning young men into cannon fodder to perpetuate the establishment’s economic desires.
Back then we were told that we had to be in Vietnam to stop the communists from taking over the world. The French were there first trying to protect their interest in the rubber plantations, we took over hoping to stop the far East from falling like dominoes. Little did we know Texaco found oil in the gulf of Tonkin and the domino theory morphed into what’s good for Texaco is good for America. The opposition to the war intensified to the point where college campuses were destroyed and protests became violent, like they recently did with the assault on our Capitol.
Anyway, I guess what I’m trying to say here is that Americans have been deeply divided before and we’ve healed because time not only wounds all heels but also heals all wounds. I’m really hoping that we can do that again.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.