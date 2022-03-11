Ulmer: Helplessly watching history repeat itself

It seems to me that for the past 20 or so years Putin has been the puppet master and we’ve been the puppets. While many of us could see Putin’s disinformation tentacles had insidiously maneuvered a significant portion of our citizens into a false reality, he managed to fog up what he was doing in Ukraine. The struggle for this land has been going on for generations -- just ask the Germans from Russia that have settled around here.

My recollection indicates that Putin got caught interfering with our 2016 presidential election by flooding our media with dis/misinformation. In particular it was discovered that he made Hillary Clinton into a child-eating pedophile and did all he could to make Trump into some sort of saint -- and 74,000,000 Americans fell for it all.

Of course we forgot about Crimea because Putin’s and FOX News acolytes airwaves manipulated Hillary’s haters into thinking that Benghazi was more important than the 14,000 lives Putin wasted taking Crimea from Ukraine. While all this was going on, Hillary sat through an 11-hour congressional hearing plus turned over her emails, and they found nothing. By the way, she never pleaded the fifth.

From there Putin skillfully played us like a one string violin; his goal was and still is to divide us because it weakens us and strengthens him. It’s like he had mounted us on a slowly turning spit and was lathering us with BBQ sauce as he sadistically watched us slowly roast ourselves over the last decade or so.

I can’t help but think that we’re witnessing the resurrection of Hitler and we are in the midst of helplessly watching history repeat itself.

Millions of Ukrainians who were promised independence from Russia by Russia back in the 1990s are under siege and Putin reminds me of the time that Hitler Blitzkrieged/repossessed the Sudetenland that Germany lost after WWI.

So why should we be concerned? Although I have torn feelings about going to war with Russia because of a potential nuclear holocaust, it seems to me that it’s about time we get real about eliminating the problem.

At this writing, on Sunday, the Ukrainians have been able to slow the Russians up but the odds are not in their favor. There seem to be a few native Russians willing to stand up knowing their actions will get them shuffled off to the nearest gulag. So the information-disinformation battles are about to propel the world into a treacherously dark fog of war -- sorting truth from fact will be difficult -- so remove your tin hats and put your thinking caps on.

I can’t help but wonder what the locals think about their leader/government because Putin murders those who challenge his authority. In this case he’s trying to extinguish an entire country/civilization.

Both my loyal readers know that when I’m in this state of mind I tend to offer solutions, so here goes. It seems to me that all the Russian oligarchs should be forced to go back home to their mother Russia, in addition any Russian citizens living in the United States should have their visas revoked and deported back to their mother Russia, then I suggest we beef up whatever cyber hacking we have to the point that it floods Russian Wi-Fi with the same intrusion into his citizens that Putin has imposed on ours. The only way we’ll get rid of Putin is when the Russian people take care of the problem they’ve drug us all into.

First I must tell you my opinions on this matter may suck. Secondly I need to tell you that I found myself agreeing with U.S. Senator Cramer, R-N.D., when he said the only way we can succeed is if we all remain united, and that my friend is the truth. Americans are not known for our patience and victory in Ukraine will take time. It took Putin a bit over 22 years to lead us into this deeply divided abyss, so it’ll take us awhile to remain united in resolving this problem.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

