Ulmer: Happy that spring is underway

Here we are at the end of March; hopefully you’ve recovered from the agonizing shift from Standard to Daylight Saving Time. The sun is once again beginning its annual trek north. From my point of view this is a really good thing because, forgive my French, winter sucks. Spring sprung up on the calendar last Sunday and it seems that the latest local polls indicate that the weather is finally allowing locals to leisurely walk from the office to their vehicles. That's much better than taking a deep breath, running through flesh freezing cold while praying your car will not only start but warm up by the time you reach your destination.

Of course March usually teases its way out of here by sliding a few 60-degree windless days that cause locals to do such risque things like not only unzipping our parkas to attempting to switch from parkas to jackets from stocking hats that cover our ears to baseball caps that shade the sun and cover our bad hair days. (By the way, some of us just have hair that’s much better off covered up.)

Next thing you know those of us with nothing else to do begin wandering around our yards assessing what kind of mess Old Man Winter left behind this year. Like every year this tour usually leaves me thinking that our yards look much better when covered by a foot of snow.

The most notable chore that needed to be done this year was find the pooper-scooper and a bucket. It seems that this really cool German shepherd, Nala, visits quite often, and as you know she’s not allowed to do No. 1 or No. 2 indoors. The upside is she does seem to have claimed only two evacuation areas; one in the front and one in the back. The downside is that German shepherds are big dogs, and I think I’ll go onto something else here.

While taking on the previously mentioned task I usually take note of what else needs to be done around the yard and every year the biggest task is to clean out my day lily beds. It’s a big job that requires a lot of hands, kneeling, cutting, ripping and bagging work that needs to be done before we head back to the lake for the summer. The upside of day lilies is that once they get cleaned up I don’t have to do much to them till next spring. By the time mine bloom they’re over 4 feet tall and I let all that turn to mush by spring and once dry it needs to be removed so the lilies can start over. So there’s something that I do over and over and get the same results, but I digress.

Anyway, like I was saying, you and I are about to become a small part of our prairie's rebirth. Both my loyal readers know that spring always affirms my faith that there really is something to that resurrection-rebirth thing.

So I ignored the lily thing and returned to the lake and it only took two days to remind me that once I get here contentment pushes me to the point where I’m no longer interested in town life. Of course we spent the first night trying to thaw the cabin fully knowing that we would spend the night in a warm cabin with cold beds and no water.

I’ll leave the personal hygiene questions to your imaginations from there. We waited two nights before turning on the water and no problems have been found so far. Therefore I’m happy to report that spring is underway and depending on what other town chores arise, it won’t be long before life at the lake will supplant life in town. May you always find a place to go that you want to get to.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0