Ulmer: Handling dangeorus mean-spirited discourse

Both my loyal readers might recall that I have spent a considerable amount of time on the subject of mean-spirited discourse, so hang on because here we go again.

I’ve marveled at the rage of those who berate the FBI for legally searching and finding top secret documents hidden in Trump’s Mar-a-Largo home. Many of us recall the National Archives forcing the former president to return the boxes of presidential documents he had illegally taken home with him. It’s interesting to note here that in 2018 he signed a bill making such a maneuver a felony, so he must have known he shouldn't have done that, but he did and it seems he got caught under something called the Espionage Act.

To top this incident off the former president along with his allies then personally attacked the FBI for enforcing the law. But wait a minute, isn’t this kinda hypocritical?

Aren’t these the same folks who proudly proclaim how strong their support is for law enforcement? Of course they overlook the fact that some of their compatriots used Blue Lives Matter flag poles to assault the Capitol police during their insurrection. And none of them are pleased with the idea of hiring enough IRS agents to enforce federal tax laws or environment issues or health care needs and such. Could they think that the rule of law should only apply to liberals? By the way, yes there are times when I don’t like the law and may have violated it. I’ll plead the Fifth here.

Anyway the law is the law and if you have a high school education you should know that no one is above the law and ignorance of the law is not an excuse from the law. This does not mean the law doesn’t count because you’re the president of the most powerful nation on our planet. The fact is if he can get away with violating the law how come you and I can’t, because under our Constitution we all agree to live by the rule of law and we also agree that anyone who violates the law should suffer an appropriate range of consequences, some minor some major.

Respect for the law is what allowed us to create a civil society and as you should know we are still in the process of trying to perfect our union. It therefore is my considered opinion that if we are to continue as a nation we, you and I, are going to have to figure out how we’re going handle the results of dangerous mean-spirited attitudes toward those who disagree with us.

Attacking the FBI for enforcing the law would be a great example of where some of our neighbors come down on this issue. Too many have become outraged to the point that they’re actually attacking law enforcement officers, especially after our former president encouraged his faithful followers to take action. Wow, do you think there’s something wrong with this kind of leadership … I sure do and for the record I not only used to make laws but worked closely with law enforcement, law making, and I not only support law enforcement but have had to personally enforce laws. Besides anyone who passed elementary civics knows that settling every law enforcement matter is never accomplished on the streets rather we have established courts to dispose of these type matters.

In other words law enforcement isn’t the problem here rather the courts are now inquiring into this matter and as you should know that in any such matter we are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a jury of our peers in a court of law. Here’s hoping that all the wailing and gnashing of teeth doesn’t interfere with your ability to stay tuned.