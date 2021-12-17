Ulmer: Grandchildren can change your world

A bit over 21 years ago my first grandchild came into my life and somehow changed my world by putting my heart on a string. At the time her parents were not getting along, thankfully they seemed to have matured since, so I shed a tear the instant she got into my lap and grabbed me by the heart.

It was kinda like a second chance that convinced me grandparenting would be much more fun than parenting. In a sense grandkids have allowed me to make up for the times my career took me away from home more often than I wanted.

For a while Kelci lived with her mom in Miles City and more often than not Grandma Renee and her dad would make the trek there and back. I did, too, but more often than not I was busy trying to reform the nation’s health care system, so if I was lucky I’d get home from D.C. and she’d be there.

All my grandkids give great hugs and I love them dearly, but Kelci lived with us quite often until her mom moved to town, and even then we became her second home and over time she took over a bedroom and moved in.

Well guess who moved out last weekend to live with her fiance? Yup, she did and of course Renee, her dad, mom, and other grandma showed up to load up.

My only real contribution to the loading and such involved this cool computer table that I made a point to put the instructions on how to assemble and disassemble. Of course I forgot where I put them and after a 20 minute search I gave up and started taking it apart. Shortly thereafter I found the instructions, complete with schematics, and written in pencil on a drawer, but it was really hard to read. After almost stripping a couple of screws I discovered I had used two different types of screws before it came apart just like I had planned.

So we packed it all into a small rented trailer, gave hugs all around, and off they went. Since I was feeling a modicum of guilt about not going along, I decided to vacuum her room. Over the years she’s had a menagerie of animals/pets from spiders, fish, hamsters, dogs, a python, a cat, and recently a German shepherd name Nala that we all fell in love with. Thankfully she was down to just a cat and a dog and of course she took Nala and left the cat but that could change too.

Anyway given that she’s a college student who's had a variety of temporary jobs, pets, boyfriends and such, the bedroom was evidently used as her command center. Actually she did a great job of getting everything packed up and cleaned out, but as those of you who have ever moved understand moving is one part of moving, the other is cleaning up both ends of the adventure. I took on the challenge and got after it.

Afterwards I sent her a text saying, "Okay I cleaned up your room, you can come back now. By the way, I found $1.15 but you ain’t getting that back...luv ya."

So that’s where we left off last weekend, as you can tell we all miss having her around, but Dickinson isn’t that far away and you never know once she gets settled in, she might want the cat.

In the meantime I gotta teach the cat not to cuddle up to my keyboard when I’m typing. Here’s hoping that everyone around you is just happy that you’re here.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

