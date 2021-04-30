Ulmer: Grandchildren a wonder-filled adventure

I’d like to be able to say that this was the first time my granddaughter ever consumed alcohol, but both my loyal readers know that my record of contributing to the delinquency of minors is a well-kept family secret. I’m hoping the statute of limitations has run out by now, but I digress.

So we imbibed chips and veggie dip, crab, steak, garlic toast, salad, cake, ice cream, and sipped a few adult beverages. Then like all such gatherings we all fell into the spell of companionship that goes along with such indulgence. As usual I made it until 9 p.m. Grandma Renee didn’t make it much longer, and the kids? Well like I said before, they have hopefully reached the point in life when they just don’t need as much supervision as they used to so they hit the bar for their first legal drinks. Considering my history as a bar fly, I really don’t need to know what they did from there because I was just happy they made it home.

As always it was a fun time but we’re still looking forward to the point when the whole tribe can get together again. It’s not that we don’t chat or see each other but thanks to COVID we haven’t all gathered in the same room for over a year now and I’m hoping that we can all, including you, once again go wherever we want to and be surrounded by other kind souls.

Sure seems like 21 years went by in a hurry, which could be considered another example of how time flies when you’re having fun. Here’s hoping that when you look back at your life it’s filled with more smiles than frowns, and may you always have someone like Grandma Renee in your life.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0