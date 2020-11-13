Ulmer: Give peace a chance to heal us

We’ve had a lot of beaver activity this year and wherever they’ve dragged a tree to their lair they manage to leave a few bare branches that they snacked on while dragging their booty across the beach. They munch with tiny bites until they strip all the bark off their booty. Sometimes they make good walking sticks, so I picked one up and lumbered on.

There I was ruminating in the wilds of Tschida thinking about what a crazy year 2020 has been and had to admit that we the people haven’t been very nice to each other. Even I fell victim to my frustrations and found myself saying things that I wish I hadn’t said.

Then my stick started drawing a peace sign in the sand and it seemed to make me feel better. So as I walked on I’d stop and engrave another peace sign about every 100 or so feet making a trail that led all the way back to our bay.

There I laced the bay with peace signs then scratched the words ‘peace be with you’ into the sand and took a photo before heading back to our cabin.

I don’t spend an inordinate amount of time on social media but on this particular day my Facebook friends were all wound up about who might win the presidential election. There was much wailing and gnashing of teeth from both sides of the political aisle and it seemed like the air itself was stuffed with stress.