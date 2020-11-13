Ulmer: Give peace a chance to heal us

According to Google back in the day when Jesus said, "May peace be with you" he was just saying hello.
Anyway there I was once again able to walk along the beaches of Lake Tschida (check last week’s column under BOOM). It’s really hard to describe being able to walk along a beach that stretches for miles but that’s never stopped me from trying.
Lake Tschida is also known as Heart Butte Reservoir and prior to building a dam it was just known as the Heart River. The dam was built to offset the flooding that occurs on the Heart River that used to wipe out south side Mandan every spring before the dikes were built, but I seem to be digressing again.
Oh yeah, the other reason the dam was constructed was to allow downstream farmers to irrigate their crops. Unlike natural spring-fed lakes, reservoir water levels fluctuate based on precipitation and irrigation needs and this year the lake is way down so the beaches go on forever.
Based on the wind (it’s best to walk into it first so it’s at your back on your way home) I pick a direction and head to the beach. This morning, last Friday to you, we the people still hadn’t found out who we elected president and the background noise was getting to me so I headed out.
Once I hit the beach the wind disappeared, the lake was flat as a mirror, the quiet consumed me, I had to stop and just breathe it in. The pause serenely filled me with peace as I quietly walked on.
We’ve had a lot of beaver activity this year and wherever they’ve dragged a tree to their lair they manage to leave a few bare branches that they snacked on while dragging their booty across the beach. They munch with tiny bites until they strip all the bark off their booty. Sometimes they make good walking sticks, so I picked one up and lumbered on.
There I was ruminating in the wilds of Tschida thinking about what a crazy year 2020 has been and had to admit that we the people haven’t been very nice to each other. Even I fell victim to my frustrations and found myself saying things that I wish I hadn’t said.
Then my stick started drawing a peace sign in the sand and it seemed to make me feel better. So as I walked on I’d stop and engrave another peace sign about every 100 or so feet making a trail that led all the way back to our bay.
There I laced the bay with peace signs then scratched the words ‘peace be with you’ into the sand and took a photo before heading back to our cabin.
I don’t spend an inordinate amount of time on social media but on this particular day my Facebook friends were all wound up about who might win the presidential election. There was much wailing and gnashing of teeth from both sides of the political aisle and it seemed like the air itself was stuffed with stress.
So I posted my "peace be with you" photo with sincere hopes that we the people would once again attempt to give peace a chance. The responses were favorably overwhelming. My photo was shared with others, and everyone seemed to agree that it might be a good idea for all of us to once again do our best to give peace a chance to heal us.
Peace be with you and all those around you then make sure you pass it around. Never know it might catch on this time.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
